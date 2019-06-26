You asked: Are there really tunnels under Federal Hill in Baltimore? Here's what we found.

Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of occasional articles inspired by readers' curiosity. What do you wonder about the Baltimore area that you'd like us to investigate? Tell us at baltimoresun.com/ask.

While Federal Hill’s panoramic view of downtown Baltimore makes it a favorite destination for tourists and neighbors alike, its frequent cave-ins and landslides have long inspired questions and myths about a network of “secret tunnels” below.

It’s true that large mines and other tunnels were dug in the hill more than a century ago. Some of the underground passageways have been verified by archaeologists and sealed with sandbags to keep out any amateur explorers, out of safety concerns. Many others have caved in and been filled in by the city.

But who built them? Why? And why are Baltimoreans so fascinated by their lore?

“The idea of a catacomb you would go down into, [that] only you would know about ... digging into the depths of the hill, finding its inner secrets,” said David Gleason, president of the Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fells Point. “It’s a romantic idea, sort of like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’”

The Baltimore Sun investigated the origin and uses of Federal Hill’s tunnel network by reviewing historical documents and news accounts, and interviewing nearby neighbors, contractors who have worked on the hill, and an archaeologist who explored some of them in the early 1990s.

The existence of a network of tunnels beneath Federal Hill is a longheld Baltimore legend. It's true that underground shafts and caves date back hundreds of years -- though many have been sealed off or filled in.

‘A series of shafts and off-shoots’

Federal Hill long served as a repository of sand, clay, silica and iron ore, and industrial mine shafts and tunnels pockmarked the hill years before the city designated it as a park in 1880, according to “Baltimore Subterranean,” a 1954 report by researcher George Wetzel.

Shaum Glass Works, a company once headquartered on the north side of the hill, used the sand for glassmaking — one of several industries that heavily drew material both from the hill’s surface and from underground, the researcher wrote, citing an 1846 article in The Sun.

“So extensive were the mining excavations under the Hill, that in Feb. 1840 it was feared the Hill would be dug down before a park could be established there,” Wetzel wrote.

Louise F. Akerson has personally explored the hill’s belly.

The former archaeological curator for the Baltimore City Life Museums ventured into a 19th-century commercial sand mine in July 1992, after construction workers shoring up the north side of the hill discovered a void in the hill that turned out to be the mine’s entrance — leading to some cavernous rooms as much as 11 feet high.

“The tunnel was divided into a series of shafts and off-shoots of varying heights,” she wrote afterward in an article for the Journal of the Archaeological Society of Maryland.

In the depths of the hill, Akerson and the construction workers who discovered the tunnel unearthed a trove of artifacts, including a wooden pipe, a pocket knife and wick material, a piece of a chamber pot, a fully intact beer bottle, and “a shard of Rockingham glazed ceramic which was probably manufactured in Baltimore by the Bennett Pottery Company around 1850,” Akerson wrote.

Their most fascinating finding was a name, “Zimmerman,” hand-carved into the wall of a tunnel, with “Balto” scrawled underneath it. Other names on the wall had faded and could not be read clearly.

Federal Hill is a prime spot to take in Baltimore's skyline.

There was still soot on the walls above the mine’s old candle notches.

More than 25 years later, the archaeologist remembers being awestruck by the various artifacts.

“Just imagine the person who made it or handled it,” she said in an interview. “It just boggles the mind. Seeing the initials on the wall was the same feeling. This is somebody who lived 100 years ago that put their initials in the sand.”

A military ‘escape route’?

At least one theory surrounding Federal Hill’s tunnels is steeped in Baltimore’s wartime history.

After a major cave-in of Clement Street renewed public interest in the tunnels in 1951, Donald Stewart, who lived on Warren Avenue, spread the legend: Military tunnels built between Federal Hill and Camden Station during the War of 1812 had been discovered, enlarged and reinforced by Union soldiers occupying the hill during the Civil War five decades later, he said.

“The Union Army rebuilt the tunnels for troops to march through from their trains at Camden Station to either Federal Hill or to boats, and they were used largely by wounded soldiers and others coming from the South," Stewart told The Baltimore Sun in an interview at the time.

A cannon is trained on Baltimore's central business district after Union troops occupied Federal Hill under the command of General Benjamin F. Butler following the riots of 1861.

The existence of such a tunnel has never been verified.

But Union troops did discover the mines during their occupation, the researcher Wetzel wrote, citing the autobiography of the fort’s commander, Gen. Benjamin Butler. A Union captain who found a tunnel on the night Butler arrived in Baltimore in May 1861 breathlessly reported it to the general, anxious it had been dug by infiltrating Confederates seeking to blow up their fort on the hill.

“Together they entered it and found only the tools of a sand miner,” Wetzel wrote.

An old cannon was found in a network of underground rooms at the northwest corner of the hill during a sewer project in the 1900s. But Wetzel — skeptical about the tunnels’ military origin — concluded that it had most likely toppled from its bastion atop the hill during an 1864 landslide into an existing sand mine below.

Jim Hall, a former city planner who lives on Grindall Street, is certain the Union forces dug at least one military tunnel. He says the two houses next door to his collapsed into it sometime in the 19th century.

Much of that tunnel has been filled by the city after many cave-ins over the years, but it once ran from Federal Hill toward where Digital Harbor High School now stands, Hall said.

“This is a tunnel. This isn’t a mine,” Hall said. “This is getting somebody somewhere. Now, why? … It would have been very important to the military to have an escape route.”

Bill Houck, part of an Allied Contractors crew shoring up the eastern side of the hill last month, said he had found military artifacts and other items inside the hill during a utility project on the north side of the hill in the 1970s.

“We found some musket balls, a rusted-up gun and some other relics, pottery and things like that,” Houck said.