xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Maryland health care workers: Share your stories with The Baltimore Sun

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 06, 2020 12:38 PM

We want to make sure that our ongoing coverage of the new coronavirus in Maryland includes the voices of those most directly affected, including the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, nursing home aides, physicians’ assistants and emergency responders on the front lines. If you work in health care, the form below will get your story directly in front of editors in our newsroom. We are using responses to inform our reporting and won’t share your name or story without your explicit permission.

Fill out my online form.
Advertisement

Latest Ask Us

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement