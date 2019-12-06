But turns out, a Washington, D.C. newspaper actually used the phrase four years earlier, historian Lance Humphries wrote in 2015 op-ed for The Sun. The Daily Intelligencer’s main editor, Joseph Gales Jr., felt like Baltimore wasn’t supportive enough about the construction of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal. The editor took to the paper’s pages to mock Baltimore and show his disdain, sarcastically dubbing it the Monumental City because it was too good and important to support the canal’s construction.