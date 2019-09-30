You Ask. We Answer.: Which of your questions should we investigate next?

Advertisement

Sep 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The Baltimore Sun is always looking for ways to bring you the news you care about the most. That’s why we’re launching a new project where we tell stories inspired by your curiosity. Whatever you're wondering about the Baltimore area, chances are it’s something your neighbors would also like to know about. The most interesting stories can start with basic questions. Why are snowballs such a big thing here? What are the origins of Bmore club? Are there fish in the harbor? How many and why are there so many vacant homes? Here's how it works: You ask a question. Sun reporters will investigate with your help. Then we share the answer. Take part in telling stories that matter to you and your neighbors. baltimoresun.com/ask

We’ve received over 700 questions since we launched our “You Ask. We Answer.” series of stories inspired by your curiosity about the Baltimore area’s people, places, and culture.

So far, we’ve dug into the city’s trash problem, found out how Baltimore neighborhoods got their names, and most recently Baltimore Sun reader John Nickles’ curiosity brought us on a journey to find out what was at the top of one of Baltimore’s tallest towers.

We want to bring you even closer to the news and stories we tell at The Baltimore Sun. That’s why you get to decide which story we investigate next. Which of these three reader-submitted questions would you like to see answered? Vote through Oct. 14.

Have a question you’d like answered? Submit it below and it could be in our next voting round.

