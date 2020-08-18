Baltimore Latino residents, I want to hear from you. What stories do you want to read? What issues are most pressing to you?

I am one of two new Report for America corps members at The Baltimore Sun. Over the coming year, I will be reporting on issues relevant to Latino communities in our region, and I hope to bring the passion for culture that surrounded me growing up to my coverage.
I’ve spent my first weeks on the job chatting with politicians, Spanish-language media, community organizers, educators, and healthcare workers. I would love to hear from you, too.
My Sun colleagues and I have written stories about volunteers coming together to provide support for neighbors, how Latinos have been disproportionately hurt by the coronavirus, how DACA recipients have dealt with the uncertainty of their status, and about heroes providing crucial information during the pandemic. But what other stories are missing in the news?
Tell us by filling out the form below. The information you provide is to inform our reporting and will not be published without your consent.