Not all of them! Not most! But in every crash, it was a gentleman charting the collision course. Suited ones, mostly. Ages 30 to 50. Sometimes they were on their phones, sometimes they weren't. Sometimes they registered my presence, sometimes not. And then - well, I can't explain it any other way. They ran into me at full speed. They'd apparently expected, via decades of experience, that I'd move, and so it never occurred to them to.