Ex-etiquette: Widow, children clash over her new love

Q. My second husband was very ill the three years before he passed. I took care of him in our home the entire time. Being in my late 60s, I did not think I would ever meet someone else, but surprisingly, I did, six months to the day of his passing at the grocery store. We hit it off and have been dating for five months. His wife also passed. My children, who are adults and do not live with me, take it very personally that I’m seeing someone new, saying it’s too soon. I understand their point of view, but I’m 67 years old and grateful I have this chance. Life is so short. What’s good ex-etiquette?