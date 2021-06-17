Ask Anna: The real ‘trick’ to getting closure

I encourage you to take a similar approach to your pain, SC. This woman didn’t want to be with you. The rest is a matter of grieving the loss and making peace with all you’ll never know. What will you tell yourself about the relationship, knowing what you know and knowing what you don’t? What will you carry with you into the future and what will you leave behind in the wreckage? How might you do things differently in your next relationship? What might you seek or require or demand from the next person with whom you entrust your heart? What might you change about yourself to ensure you get what you need?