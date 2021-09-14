Ask Mister Manners: If I don’t feel comfortable sitting next to someone, is it OK to put my bag on the seat next to me?

I tend to get home from work late, and after a long day am hungry for dinner. It so happens that this is the only time I can return calls. Is it a problem if I do both? That is, eating while talking on the phone?
I take it you are not referring to stealthy sips of water or the occasional sporkful of yogurt. If, as I imagine, your meal requires chewing, crunching, chomping, slurping or smacking, please wait until your call has concluded. To do otherwise is assured of turning even the most patient of friends misophonic.
Meals should be delicious. Your phone conversations, too. Just not simultaneously.
If I’m on a train and don’t feel comfortable sitting next to someone else, is it OK to put my bag on the seat next to me? I know that seems rude, but with the delta variant everywhere, I just feel like I can’t take any chances.
As someone who took his share of subway rides and commuter train trips during the worst of the pandemic, I can attest that riding the rails was a lonely experience throughout those anxious months. Train cars chugged along virtually empty, and at station stop after station stop, platforms were devoid of expectant passengers.
On the flip side, as solitary as those commutes were, the few travelers aboard were spoiled for choice when it came to selecting a seat.
With many Americans returning to offices this fall — albeit cautiously and sometimes grudgingly — having an entire rail car to yourself during rush hours is once again a rarity. Standing-room-only is an everyday sight on the New York City subway and the L in Chicago, as I’m certain it is on the T in Boston and elsewhere.
When seats are scarce, your manners should not be equally scant.
Providing you don’t have an underlying medical condition or disability that puts you at high risk for COVID-19 or other infections, it is discourteous to give precedence to your backpack over a responsible fellow passenger. Keep your mask on and follow the CDC and local guidance, as should all other folks aboard. And then graciously and without fuss, move your belongings so the other person can rest.
As for the arriving passenger, it is appropriate to inquire gently, “Is that seat taken?,” followed by a smile and a “thank you so much” once the offending valise, shopping bag or steamer trunk has been moved out of the way. If you are asking for a spot on a commuter train’s three-seater, tradition — and our new appreciation of distancing — dictates that you avoid taking a middle seat between two strangers if at all possible.
Lastly, if you get the heebie-jeebies just thinking about all of this, perhaps it’s time to investigate travel by private rail car. Speaking of which, #goals.
Mister Manners, Thomas P. Farley, is a nationally regarded expert who appears regularly in the media to discuss modern-day etiquette dilemmas. To be featured here, send your questions to info@whatmannersmost.com and follow Thomas on Facebook, Twitter, Clubhouse and Instagram. For more insights, subscribe to his podcast, “What Manners Most.”
