The ‘talking phase’ turn-offs that may stop a potential match in its tracks

Of course, the “talking phase” has been extended for many potential couples due to coronavirus. While not being able to go on an in-person meetup provides a great chance to communicate and get to know each other without worrying about what to wear on your first date, there’s a challenge in keeping that chat interesting. As the dating scene returns to normal, just remember the basics: be interested, stay positive, and don’t go into a deep dive (or even a shallow one) on your ex.