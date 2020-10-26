Suze Orman’s post-pandemic finance tips

Low rates are punishing savers, but the Federal Reserve policy has given retirees little choice but to reconsider what used to be the safety of bonds. After all, interest rates are bound to go up, and when they do, “you’ll be stuck in those bonds, and the prices will go down, especially long-term bond funds. If you’re retiring, you can’t keep your money in the bank at 0.5% interest. You may be forced into the stock market.”