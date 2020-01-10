That local schools are involved in Eight Cousins annual giving tree project is not surprising. Most teachers go out of their way to provide students with materials and supplies that might help them learn. It's also well-publicized that many teachers spend their own money to supplement the supplies for their classrooms. According to the Economic Policy Institute, kindergarten through 12-grade public school teachers spend an average of $459 a year of their own money to purchase school supplies. (The range goes from North Dakota teachers averaging $327 to California averaging $664 out of pocket.)