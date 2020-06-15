Are we all OCD now, with obsessive hand-washing and technology addiction?

Some people have obsessive-compulsive traits that are less severe. These traits are often observed in high-achieving people and are not clinically debilitating. Such "keep the eye on the prize" behaviors are recognized in nearly 20% of the population. A talented chef who is very attentive to detail may be referred to as "obsessive-compulsive." So may a detail-oriented engineer building a bridge or an accountant doing taxes by examining files from many different angles.