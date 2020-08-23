Is resilience overrated?

Once, I thought I knew. I am the child of two hardworking, industrious people who opened a small business during the Ronald Reagan era. In order to not just merely survive but to thrive, I learned, one must not only do one’s basic job but much, much more — no matter what is happening in the world. Work late, be creative and innovative, keep going, even if you’re tired. I might have even believed that’s when the magic really happens: when you’re exhausted. We are, after all, a nation that declares professional athletes instant heroes when they win the game in overtime.