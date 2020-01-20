Q: Our team had a meeting with another team requiring a screen share from my laptop. As the meeting ended and everyone “hung up,” my manager, who was unable to attend, messaged me to ask how it went. I was unaware that our messaging was not the private conversation I thought it was; other people were reading our messages because they hadn’t closed out their screens. None of what we said was unprofessional or untrue, but a woman who can be difficult did a screenshot of the messages and sent it to my boss’s boss, who had been on the call. I am really upset about this invasion of privacy, lack of respect and questionable ethical judgment. I want to address this situation, as I feel violated and wronged. This person needs to have consequences, in my opinion; she is a V.P. and should know better. I don’t know her well and will see her in person at a large-ish meeting in two weeks. I don’t really want to call her myself, and I feel like H.R. should do something, but all of this just furthers the friction, even though she’s bringing it on herself. 1) Shouldn’t this person have closed her screen and/or let me know that my screen was still open? 2) What the $&@? Sending the screen to my boss’s boss — what could she hope to achieve with that?! — ANONYMOUS