I was intrigued when I came across 5S, a system for workplace organization formalized at the Toyota Motor Corporation in the 1980s. It addresses orderliness, cleanliness and discipline. With that in mind, in collaboration with Wirecutter, a New York Times company that reviews and recommends products, here are five items to organize your desk.
WASTEBASKET
Having a sensible, lid-free wastebasket will prevent clutter and garbage from lingering in your work area. Wirecutter recommends the Brighton Professional Black Wire Mesh Square Wastebasket.
DESKTOP ORGANIZER
Having a dedicated place to store your files and ephemera is imperative. Wirecutter likes the sturdy Innovative Storage Designs Desktop Organizer. What sets this apart from other desktop organizers is that you can easily store oversized items, as the storage area is open on both ends.
FILING CABINET
Wirecutter likes the affordable Lorell 14341 18″ Deep 2-Drawer File Cabinet for most home offices. Its smooth drawers and solid build made it a smart pick for any office. Since it’s a vertical filing cabinet, it doesn’t take up a lot of space.
CABLE TIES
Cable ties can be cut or combined to fit a variety of jobs, including gathering headphone cords and affixing computer cables to a table leg. Wirecutter likes the self-gripping Velcro-Brand Thin Ties. They come in a pack of 100, which is plenty for you and your favorite officemates.
POWER STRIP HIDER
This well-designed plastic box will discreetly conceal your power strip. Wirecutter likes the Bluelounge CableBox.
c.2020 The New York Times Company