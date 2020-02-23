“They’re just not used to writing checks,” said John Breyault, vice president of policy at the National Consumer League, an advocacy group. He added that this meant they were even less familiar than most Americans with the mechanics of check processing. The Federal Reserve has reported that the number of checks written in general has declined greatly since 2000. And Breyault cited a study that found about a third of Generation Z, whose oldest members are in their mid-20s, had never used a paper check.