Don’t forget about the census

Earlier this month, preparations were in full swing to send canvassers into some of California’s hardest to reach communities, where farm and food processing plant workers live, often in close quarters with other families struggling to afford housing.
Their goal? Make sure that everyone — documented, undocumented, citizen or not — is counted in the 2020 census.
That, of course, was before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, upending life across the country.
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau said it was suspending its field operations in the critical weeks leading up to Census Day, April 1, and delaying other key deadlines in an effort to keep its workers safe.
For community leaders like Lety Valencia, who is co-director of organizing for the nonprofit Faith in the Valley, the coronavirus outbreak was a new hurdle that seemed almost tailor-made to disrupt an already daunting undertaking, thanks to widespread fear over a question about citizenship on the survey.
“More than anything, we want people to know the census is safe and necessary,” Valencia told me. “When we have an accurate count, resources are coming into the communities that need it most.”
Faith in the Valley is one of the community organizations drafted by the state to help spread the word to California’s nearly 40 million residents to fill out the survey.
Early this year, the state began its $187 million campaign to ensure an accurate count. The effort includes television ads and mapping of hard-to-count communities.
The census is being taken primarily online, so much of the state’s work has focused on letting people know that’s an option.
But Emilio Vaca, the deputy director of outreach for the state’s 2020 census office, said in a statement that the virus had prompted shifts to virtual phone banks.
The roughly 80 canvassers Valencia was working with were among those set to be dispatched for in-person work in communities that may lack reliable internet access.
And the canvassers were chosen specifically because they’d be trusted messengers — the kind of people who’d be able to persuade their neighbors, colleagues and fellow congregants to complete the survey.
That means people who best fit that bill are often uninsured and older, which makes them more likely to suffer severely if they’re infected with the coronavirus, Valencia said. And sending them into dense neighborhoods, without enough hand sanitizer and without masks, could result in devastating outbreaks among workers who don’t get paid sick time.
“We already don’t have enough doctors in the Central Valley,” she said. “So add this in and it’s just going to create chaos.”
Still, said Jim Grant, the director of social justice ministry for the Diocese of Fresno, the work must continue — even if in-person events where church leaders might have talked to congregants aren’t possible.
The Central Valley suffers from “bad air, very bad water,” Grant said. Its children don’t have access to the same level of education as in wealthier parts of the state.
“There is every reason that we need every single person,” Grant told me, “especially those that would normally not be included in what is the face of the Central Valley.”
——
If you or someone in your household hasn’t already filled out the survey, go to mycensus2020.gov, where you can also learn more about how to respond. (It’s technically mandatory, and you still have plenty of time.)
c.2020 The New York Times Company