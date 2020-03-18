There’s no good reason to avoid ibuprofen if you’re infected with the coronavirus

That's a task that Kalil is on. He is principal investigator of a federally funded clinical trial that last week enrolled its first of a planned 400 subjects to test whether existing medicines can treat COVID-19. The trial, to be conducted at as many as 45 sites in the United States and 20 sites in other countries, will look at whether the antiviral medication remdesivir, as well as similar medications, can shorten or reduce the severity of illness in patients with pneumonia induced by the coronavirus.