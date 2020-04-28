Mister Manners: ‘My roommate had a date with danger’

For the sake of under-same-roof harmony, I urge you to take the high road. (And precautions, too.) A stern but rational conversation will serve you way better than a livid outburst. Ensure she knows how you feel and why. Then set some new ground rules. Keep physically distant from one another to the extent possible, at least until a prospective incubation period has passed. Use the kitchen at different times, and she should be extra-meticulous about cleaning surfaces such as doorknobs and counters. You should also forego jigsaw puzzles and Jenga marathons until it’s clear she is not carrying the virus.Perhaps most important of all, until life eases back to normal, as long as you’re sharing the same space, you get veto power on a second date for these two lovebirds.