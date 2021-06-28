Ask Mister Manners: Can I tell a friend her habits embarrass me?

I have a friend who is very dear to me. And although she’s very intelligent, she has many bad etiquette and grooming habits — such as using her fingers to push food onto a fork and plopping her large purse on the kitchen table. She often skips wearing a bra in public, which, due to her large body size, is very unbecoming. I don’t feel comfortable taking her to nice restaurants because I get embarrassed by her behavior. How can I discuss these matters with her without hurting her feelings?
Before having this conversation, it’s essential you ask yourself: Is she embarrassing herself, or is she merely embarrassing you? If she is a confident, well-adjusted individual who is getting along just fine without your advice, you may want to hold off on the intervention. If, however, you feel there are consequences for her that extend well beyond where you choose to have lunch, that is another matter.
For example, are these habits hurting her professionally? Have they affected her dating life? Is she unhappy and unclear where to turn? Then, as a friend, you can play a role by sharing some helpful guidance. I would disarm the conversation’s potential hurt with such phrases as: “Would you be open to my giving you some feedback on a few things?” or “I have something I would love to share with you that’s not easy for me to say.” Act with empathy and share genuinely: “I want to reassure you these words are coming from a good place.”
Perhaps as your guiding theme while you ponder your approach to this conversation, consider this: The best etiquette of all is the sort that makes others feel comfortable, welcome and valued in your midst.
Should I feel guilty about listening to a street musician perform and then walking away without putting money in his donation bucket?
A pedestrian who randomly happens upon a music performance is under no obligation to make a monetary contribution. With that said, if you are sticking around for multiple songs, along with applauding at the appropriate time, you should consider making at least a small donation. If you find yourself without spare cash — and the busker doesn’t accept Venmo — no matter how much his voice reminds you of Shawn Mendes, avoid the temptation to make a song request.
Last but not least, unless the performer has displayed his own social media info for passersby to tag and post, do not record, upload and summarily walk away without so much as having spared a dime. Much as you may think otherwise, he is not putting himself out there for the uncredited entertainment of your Instagram followers.
