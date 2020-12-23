Ask Anna: How do I stop feeling guilty about my foot kink?

Dear Anna,
Five years ago, I married my high school sweetheart. (The day of our wedding was 25 years to the day that we began dating.) Since our relationship began 30 years ago, our sex life has been quite active. I’d like to say more than most — especially when you factor in my disability. (I’m wheelchair-bound and have had cerebral palsy since birth.) Nonetheless, that doesn’t hinder my wife and I from having a very active sex life. And thanks to my wonderful wife, nothing has been off the table: regular sex, anal, oral, she’s had been a more than willing (and very enthusiastic) partner over the years.
About a year ago I began experimenting with my wife’s feet, beginning with massage. Massage eventually gravitated to licking/sucking her soles and toes. Doing this makes me hard as a brick, and based on her pleasure-filled moans that follow, I’d like to declare it a resounding success (especially when my actions lead to fingering her clit).
So why is it that experimentation with my wife’s feet always makes me feel a tremendous sense of guilt, both while doing so and afterward? (Similarly, I experience the same amount of guilt the few times she has given me a foot job, which she says she enjoys and doesn’t object to.) Prior to that, the only time I’ve experienced this degree of guilt has dealt with giving her a facial, which incidentally, my wife also doesn’t mind — the hang up is with me and I don’t know how to get rid of it. Where could the source of this guilt be coming from and, more importantly, what I can do to get rid of it? — Fellow Over Obsessing This
Dear FOOT,
So you like foot play. And your wife likes it when you engage her in foot play, particularly if it’s followed by the more direct clit play. You don’t mention an overarching trauma involving feet that might be leading you to feel guilty about engaging in this type of play, so I’m not sure where these feelings might be coming from, aside from the fact that a foot kink is taboo (and hence, why it’s erotically charged), and outside of the “norm.”
Even though almost every kind of sex that’s not procreative and missionary is outside of the norm, there’s still this pervasive cultural idea and expectation that we should all be striving for normalcy. A normalcy that doesn’t exist, and even if it did exist, would still be incredibly boring. Perhaps something about this kink is playing into your fears/expectations around sex — impacting your feelings around what’s okay and what’s crossing a line when it comes to particular kinds of pleasure. While my over-arching advice (sorry) is to try to let go, the topic is definitely worth exploring more on your own.
The guilt or shame feelings might be tied to your identity. Perhaps you associate a foot kink as belonging to a person you do not ascribe to or want to be. What do you think about people who have this particular desire, FOOT? Do you have judgments, preconceived notions or an icky feeling about them? What would it mean, if anything, that feet turn you on? What do you find to be unsavory or unsettling about it? Do some searching around these questions. Do some writing or drawing or finger painting or whatever helps you tap into your primal self and see if you can root out some answers. The answers might surprise you.
If the guilt you feel is tremendous or if it stays with you for a long, long time or if it’s impacting your relationship or job or ability to take out the recycling, then I’d encourage you to reach out to a therapist to help you get to the source of this particular feeling for this particular play.
But, my guess is the feelings of guilt will subside if you keep engaging in foot play, and after your brain/penis receive enough reinforcement from your loving wife who is totally and joyfully willing to indulge this fantasy with you. So keep doing it. Keep enjoying it. Keep hearing your wife’s enthusiastic consent around it. Let it in. Let it be okay. Tell yourself you are. (Because you are.)
It might also be-hoove you (sorry again) to seek out others who have foot kinks like you. Talk to them. Share your guilt and joy with them. After all, they (very likely) went through similar experiences and can lend a willing ear and a bit of advice or at the very least reiterate that you’re fine.
At the end of the day, remember that everyone’s happy, FOOT. You’re engaging in mutually consensual play that is hurting no one — quite the opposite actually. It’s bringing you pleasure. It’s bringing your wife pleasure.
Nothing else to do but enjoy it.
Anna Pulley is a columnist answering reader questions about love, sex and dating. Send your quandary via email to redeyedating@gmail.com or Twitter @AnnaPulley.
