It’s that time of year. The time when scarves and gloves become a priority. The time when you look out your window at 4 p.m., and it’s already pitch black outside. When the weather sinks below 32 degrees, the thought of planning creative date ideas can be a bit daunting. Somehow the combination of sweatpants and Amazon Prime (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel anyone?) always want to have a say in the matter. But have no fear. In most major cities, there are still plenty of fun and creative date ideas that can beat the cold and stoke the fire of a new relationship … yet do require actual pants.