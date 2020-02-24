Have you ever wondered why families have trouble staying together? All of us need more insight, because we can’t take marriage for granted.
Anyone who's ever gone through a divorce knows the horrific pain of losing a marriage relationship.
Also, the fact that children lose their family unit complicates their lives forever. Coming from a broken home is something most children, as adults, never get over.
"Having to deal with a step-parent, step-grandparents, and step-siblings is complex," says a high school senior we'll call Angelina. "Divorce means your sacred little family is gone for good."
So how do you keep a marriage and family together? First of all, it takes paying attention. It takes work.
Let's look at why happy families are happy:
— Both parents, as well as the children, are each considered equally important. There is no pecking order. Dad is not more important than mom. The smallest child is valued in every way as well.
— Mom and dad strive to have things in common. Feeling mismatched in many areas is the biggest contributing factor to divorce. Couples can create little rituals, such as eating at a seafood place on Fridays, or watching a TV show together every week. Again, it takes work to build this commonality.
— Everyone's needs are honored. For example, your teenage son might dream of owning a racing bicycle you can't afford. However, the family recognizes he'd love to own such a bike someday. Or, if your small daughter wants to run in the Olympics at some point, the family honors that dream.
— Creativity makes up for lack of money. If your family can't afford to tour Europe, it's good to enjoy regular weekend picnics or an annual trip to the beach. Spending quality time together is what makes up for wealth — and may be more valuable than wealth, because everyone can kick in great ideas that build memories.
"Our family dreams of a two-week vacation in Italy," says a piano teacher we'll call Ms. Preston. "For now, though, we're going to our nation's capital to tour federal buildings and the Smithsonian, among other places. As a family, we've made a promise to save up for Italy over the next three years. The dream of going helps us bond with each other."
A friend of ours we'll call Anita, says her parents divorced when she was 7. "My dad worked in the coal mines of Kentucky, and he was really tired and stressed a lot," she points out.
"I think of Dad when I go the extra mile for my husband now," says Anita. "Sure, I cook when I'd rather put my feet up, and I encourage him to go fishing with his pals. My goal is to be a best friend to my husband. Without that, marriage is pretty empty. And, that goes both ways."
To have a successful marriage, it pays to be honest about what you expect. If you want your husband to run the vacuum on Saturdays, tell him. If you want your wife to swing by the hospital to check on your sister, tell her straightforwardly.
A divorce is usually the result of years of frustration. Get the ugly stuff out on the table sooner, rather than later.
No one gets married without some type of agenda. Your mate can't read your mind, so speak up about your needs and wants. Ask your mate about his or her agenda, too.
