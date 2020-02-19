In the kitchen, the skylight used to leak. The surrounding drywall needs to be gooped with spackle, then painted. I can handle that. I just don’t. If anything, the tragedies of the past two years proved life is too short, which gave me a convenient excuse to dodge unnecessary chores. I will get to them eventually. When the boy moves out and there are no more ballgames to attend. Just before the real estate agent pops in for a quick look, nods her head and thinks to herself: “Good freaking luck.”