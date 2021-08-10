Ask Anna: When an ex moves on and you don’t

In spite of heartbreak’s general suckitude, it’s also important to remember that such stories are simply that — stories — and often ones that aren’t remotely true. There’s no way you can know what your ex is thinking or feeling — though I will say his sobbing on the phone to you is a telling sign that he’s not, you know, feeling nothing. There’s no way to know if or when someone has “moved on,” as lots of people date and even end up in relationships when they’re not ready or in a good or healthy place to do so. People cope in all kinds of ways, and one of those ways is avoidance, hence we hop back on the apps and pretend we’re fine, hoping that sex or Taco Tuesday or even just having someone to text when lonely will cure the void we feel from the loss of our recent partner.