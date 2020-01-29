There are two questions worth addressing here. The first isn't one that Lucinda posed, but it's important nonetheless: Is it right to get full credit for a seminar when you leave well before it is over? Issuing credit to someone who doesn't attend the full event seems dishonest and wrong. If the final hours of a seminar are designed to be unessential because the company putting on the seminar knows people leave early, then the seminar provider should consider either dropping those hours or better yet strengthening the curriculum so it is strong from start to finish.