Ask Mister Manners: Licking your fingers is an unhygienic habit for a hostess

If you suspect her motive is ensuring no new slice is marred by crumbly residue from the previous cut, offer her a paper towel or napkin to wipe the serving utensil — and, if need be, her hand — after each plating. Should she reply with a cheery version of “No, I’m good!” take a page from “Jeopardy” and re-phrase your suggestion in the form of a question: “Would it not be more sanitary that way?” If your gentle entreaty falls on deaf ears, pass on a slice for yourself, and for subsequent visits to her home, bring a dessert that end-runs the issue — a confection whose presentation involves neither licking nor onsite slicing. Brownies, anyone?