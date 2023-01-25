Ask Anna: Never stop dating your partner

“Ask Anna” is a sex column. Because of the nature of the topic, some columns contain language some readers may find graphic.

Dear Anna,

My wife and I have been together for nine years. She started a new job that’s far more demanding of her time, and we have two kids who also keep us busy. It seems like we just don’t see each other very often anymore, and when we do, we’re tired, cranky or dealing with house maintenance crap.

We love each other so much but I can see the fire draining out of our relationship. How do we get that fire back? I don’t only mean sex, though that’s a part of it. We haven’t had a date night in months either. Any advice is appreciated. Thanks. — For Intimacy, Rethinking Everything

Dear FIRE,

We sometimes think of relationships, particularly marriage, as the end of courtship. Like, great, I got the girl, now I can rest on my laurels. But that’s not the case. You should never stop dating your partner.

Everything in life requires maintenance, from the banal (changing the water filter) to the most profound (keeping the spark alive in lifelong partnerships). If you stop devoting time and energy to eating well or exercising, your health suffers. If you don’t keep in touch with friends, those friendships diminish.

Like the fire metaphor you used, relationships require tending or they burn out. So how do you go about prioritizing your relationship once again? You do so with intentionality, a little planning and action.

Intentionality involves a mindset shift. It’s not about finding the time to stoke your relationship fires; it’s about making the time. Life is hectic. Plans derail. Children derail them even more. But if you make the mental promise to each other that your relationship is important and worth preserving, then you’ll be more likely to succeed.

Planning involves setting actual time aside to figure out how you’re going to nurture your marriage, whether that’s initiating a regular date night, researching a getaway, or even taking five minutes to connect with each other when you get home from work each day. (I recommend all three!) As a bonus: doing this planning with your spouse has added accountability and social connection baked into it.

While you’re dreaming and scheming, take a little time to also think about any obstacles that might come up and then figure out how you’ll get past them. Then put time on your calendar. Set reminders on your phone. Procure babysitters or do kid swaps with other parents if money is tight. Planning is all about setting yourself up for success. To use an exercise metaphor, you’re far more likely to workout if you set your running clothes out the night before.

Actions are the fun part, what you’ll actually do together. One popular option to consider is the 2-2-2 rule, which originated from Reddit user ckernan2, and goes like this:

Every two weeks, go out for the evening

Every two months, go out for the weekend

Every two years, go away for a week

It’s a simple rubric and can easily be adapted to fit your lifestyle or budget. Prefer a 1-2-1? Do that! Can’t go away for a whole weekend? Do a staycation! One of my friends converted their spare bedroom into an “Airbnb” for their partner, complete with fresh sheets and mints on the pillow. It was cute and didn’t cost hardly anything (minus the mints).

Dates don’t need to be elaborate or expensive. They can involve cooking a meal together at home, taking an evening stroll around your neighborhood, talking about your hopes and dreams or learning something new together.

The latter is especially useful, as variety and novelty are extremely important to our happiness and keeping that spark alive. Our brains have a pesky (and necessary) function called hedonic adaptation, which basically means we get used to things fairly quickly. This is great when we’re overcoming hardship, but less great when we’re bored in our relationships because the things that used to thrill us no longer do. So having new experiences with your spouse is tantamount to thwarting hedonic adaptation.

TL;DR: Vary your routines. Try new restaurants or activities. Learn how to tango or draw anime characters or build a bookshelf. Change up your sex. Get out of your comfort zone. (For more ideas, see this post about dates and activities that tap into the five senses.)

Good luck, FIRE.

Anna Pulley is a syndicated Tribune Content Agency columnist answering reader questions about love, sex and dating. Send your questions via email (anonymity guaranteed) to redeyedating@gmail.com, sign up for her infrequent (yet amazing) newsletter or check out her books!