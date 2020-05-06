Social Graces: What to do if a friend asks for a ride in your car during the coronavirus pandemic

How to say no to a friend asking for a ride during the pandemic: These are the etiquette questions of our time. The “Social Graces” column is focusing on COVID-19 issues for the near future, and we’ll group them in an ongoing list; the most recent Q&A will always be on top.
Q: How do you turn down a friend or acquaintance asking for a ride in your car?
A: In response to this question, many people will come up with reasons to get out of giving the ride — going in the opposite direction, errands, no gas, etc.
Why should you have to make up excuses for something you don’t want to do? We do this because saying no is difficult for most of us. The fear of being considered mean or rude paralyzes us and forces us into saying yes. We need to learn to worry more about ourselves and less about what others think of us. A true friend will not hold this against you.
Someone is asking you for a favor. Honesty is the best policy. Simply tell the person that you can’t. Most people who ask for a ride actually need the ride, and when you decline, they will continue looking elsewhere. They have moved on. You should move on as well and not let your decision drag you down.
Thanks to the existence of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, this question should be asked less and less. Of course, COVID-19 has made this much easier because the simple answer is I can’t; for your safety and mine, I’m practicing social distancing.
— Jules Martinez Hirst, etiquette expert
A: It’s time to level with your friends. Normally, I would come up with a list of reasons why it’s OK to do it or excuses you could legitimately have if you really didn’t want to.
This isn’t about “want” anymore. “Want” was an adorable notion that left with time and outside clothes. ‘Tis gone.
We are coming up on the two-month mark of social distancing (for most of us), and we’re all wondering if and when we’re going to show symptoms. Look your friend in the eye via FaceTime/Zoom and say, “Nope.”
If friends or acquaintances cannot understand your position, they’re not taking this pandemic seriously enough. And frankly, they don’t have to understand it, but you have to make the boundary for yourself and others.
But, if friends are disabled, immunocompromised or elderly, and need safe transportation for basic needs, consider asking if you can run the errand for them. Wear gloves (or plastic baggies), maintain your 6 feet, bring whatever they need to the doorstep, come home and light everything on fire (Fine. Or wash it. I guess.)
Another alternative is to let your friend use your car if you haven’t been in it in a while and if you aren’t using it for the next ... well ... long, long time. You can sanitize the keys. This option is for emergencies and people you trust to drive your car.
Otherwise? We need a “flatten the curve” emoji we can send as shorthand when someone asks to be in our breathing space.
— Corrbette Pasko, actor, writer, professional swearer, Write Club host
Q: You have to use an elevator on a daily basis. How should you use it safely during the coronavirus pandemic?
A: If you have to be in close proximity to people outside your household, you should wear a face mask to prevent the spread of the virus. The masks are actually intended to stop people from breathing, coughing or sneezing the virus into the air, rather than to block a person from breathing it in. If you can, wait until the elevator is empty and ride it alone.
It’s also best to practice respiratory etiquette if for some reason you aren’t in a mask — cough or sneeze into a tissue and throw the tissue away as quickly as possible. At this time of heightened sensitivity, these measures prevent the spread of illnesses, and they also demonstrate respect for other people who may be anxious about catching the new coronavirus.
There’s no need to panic about contracting the virus on an elevator. The current belief is that it is prolonged exposure to a person who is infected that will make it more likely you’ll contract the virus. Still, we recommend that everyone who can stay at home to keep front-line workers safe and to prevent the additional spread of the illness.
Droplets from an infected person are contagious, so the risk of transmission increases the closer two people are to each other and the longer the exposure lasts. Contact with inanimate surfaces like elevator buttons is not an efficient means of transmission, so hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer minimize those risks. Use hand sanitizer when you are outside your home, and wash your hands as soon as you can get to a sink.
— Dr. Irfan Hafiz, infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
A: While waiting for the elevator, we should stand 6 feet from one another. Depending on the elevator’s capacity and the floor we need to reach, we can apply common sense.
If you’re going up a couple of floors, take the stairs if you can. If you are with a larger group using the elevator, appropriate personal space should apply, and only a few people should use the elevator at a time. This might be hard to achieve in a small elevator, but we should still try our best.
Inside the elevator, we should refrain from conversations, positive or negative. It is hard to talk through a mask anyway, and sometimes if we are passionate about presenting our point, we might get physically closer to the other person in the elevator.
If we want to maintain a positive demeanor and upbeat attitude, we can still greet our fellow riders with just a nod of the head; and a brief “Good morning” would be ideal. With a friendly gesture, we can let people leave the elevator before us, and try to avoid being unnecessarily close to one another.
— Maryanne Parker, etiquette expert
Q: How should you break up with someone during shelter in place?
A: We are in a time of deep intimacy in relationships. There’s nowhere to hide, no choice except vulnerability. Some couples are seeing clearer compatibility, and others, more dissonance.
If you know it’s time to end the relationship, that is being shown to you now for a reason. We are being asked to assess everything in our life and make sure it’s in alignment — and to let what’s not, fall away. If you’re not aligned, it’s time to release it.
Some of you want to wait until this passes. If that’s you, I want to remind you that not only does nothing look perfect right now, but perfectionism has in fact been an illusion the whole time, and we’re simply seeing that clearly now. There is no perfect way to end a relationship. And if your breakup is going to be messy, there’s no avoiding that, no matter what state the world is in.
For those who aren’t living together, breaking up is much the same as before, only now through a screen.
If you live together, it’s not as simple. Perhaps you’re not sure how one of you would move out while you shelter in place, or there may be other complications to consider.
The truth is you don’t need to have it all figured out. All you need to do is speak the truth. The rest will come. Together, you will find a way.
That may seem oversimplified, but for example, when a couple separated precorona, they didn’t know what was next either. The person leaving likely didn’t have a new home chosen. There’s always uncertainty; most of life right now is uncertain, not just your relationship.
Ending your relationship will look different. You will likely go more slowly, take more time to complete, have a more emotionally intimate experience in the breakup. It won’t be a transaction. What if treating it differently during this time changes you both for the better?
— Laurie Davis Edwards, alignment coach and founder of The Worthy One
A: For some, the coronavirus quarantines may simply be accelerating a split that was already in the making. For others, it may be causing one or both members of the couple to reassess priorities.
Whatever the reason for splitting, I’d urge couples who’ve been in a longstanding relationship to hold off on initiating any drastic measures until after the easing of shelter-in-place restrictions. With anxiety and stress elevated for so many of us, removing yet another block from the foundation of a partner’s well-being would be uncaring and callous. It’s a different story entirely if there is abuse happening or if both parties are clearly on the same page and don’t share a residence. A mid-epidemic exit is also excusable if the relationship is a relatively new one and didn’t have much of a chance to blossom before COVID-19 hit.
For the rest of us, particularly those who may feel as though the downtime and introspection opportunities afforded by quarantining have provided new clarity of thought, I advise waiting until life begins to ease back into normal.
Once things do normalize, have the conversation face-to-face. Have it in a quiet, comfortable place where you both can share your feelings. Have your say, and do lots of listening too.
If you are requesting a divorce and you share children, that adds further urgency to holding the conversation with delicacy and respect.
If you share a residence (whether as a married couple or live-in partners), you will need to figure out living arrangements as you work out your parting. Definitely not something you want to be doing in the midst of a pandemic.
Though the decision may be a painful one, patience and civility will ease the path to new chapters in both of your lives — ones that will be written with each of you standing way more than 6 feet apart.
— Thomas P. Farley, etiquette expert
Q: During shelter in place, you’ve received a lot of chain letters and Zoom invites. You don’t want to participate, so should you decline the invite or just ignore it?
A: As someone who received no fewer than four quarantine recipe exchange emails in two days, I can certainly relate. They all say exactly the same thing, word for word, telling the recipient to forward this on to 20 (!) people and even putting a deadline on it of five days. If I’m being honest, it’s a pretty pushy chain email!
The truth is, I don’t find these types of chain emails a must-respond for any of us. These name-swapping form emails are so far from personal emails or letters that deserve a sincere response that you shouldn’t feel guilty if you decide not to participate. Not to mention 80 of your closest friends will likely thank you for not adding them to the chain.
If you are truly interested in participating, it’s best to first reach out to the friends you intend to include and ask them if they want to participate. That is truly the most considerate way to go about it. That way, they have the option to decline instead of feeling guilty about “breaking the chain.”
Zoom calls, however, require a different approach because they are more personal in nature. When hosts send invites hoping to see your face and hear your voice on the line, they deserve a proper yes or no response. Etiquette doesn’t dictate that you have to give a reason for declining, though. A simple, “Thank you for thinking of me. I’m so sorry I’m unable to make it this time,” will do!
— Courtney Fadler, etiquette expert and owner of Courtney Fadler Etiquette
A: I am amazed by extroverts. The way they have grafted cocktail parties and board game nights into a government-mandated social stasis astounds me. Last weekend I was invited to a Zoom dance party where attendees equipped with headphones listened to raucous music and privately yet publicly jammed out at their webcams. While I’m tickled by the innovation of these digital gatherings, they don’t scratch the same itch for me as bona fide, in-the-flesh contact.
We’ve all experienced some of the petrifying effects of shelter in place. And if you don’t have the energy to attend a cocktail hour where we all have to take turns speaking, sipping drinks crafted from the dregs of our pantries, occasionally switching to virtual palm tree backgrounds in half-hearted attempts to be silly, just send a 3-second text to decline. A lightweight “I’m not feeling up to that right now, but please have fun!” communicates that you still appreciate them thinking of you. Even just a dependent clause or two expresses that you would if you could, but today, you quaran-can’t.
As for the myriad social media challenges circulating like the time-honored “send this to 10 people or your grandmother will fall in a bottomless pit,” please feel empowered to swipe them away, or respond with brevity. If the trauma of COVID-19 has you feeling like a piece of gum stuck to a sidewalk, that’s OK. You have no obligation to bake a cake, take a shot, or re-create a TikTok dance, no matter how many times you’re tagged in someone’s story.
— Jack Disselhorst, actor and writer
Q: What should you talk to your Tinder match about while in quarantine?
A: Of course you’re most likely going to talk about the coronavirus, but don’t make your whole conversation about it. Talk about things you would’ve talked about before the quarantine! What are your usual social activities and hobbies? What usually keeps you busy? What kind of things are you currently doing to occupy your time? All of these things are great ways to find out who your matches actually are.
It would be real easy to take the conversation to a negative place with so much uncertainty going on in the world. While there is a lot to complain, worry and stress about right now, think of your conversations as an escape from the coronavirus heaviness. Talk about what you look forward to doing post-quarantine. You could even talk about how you’re using this time to dive into new creative projects or learn new dance moves via TikTok. Be real, but do your best to encourage lighthearted banter as well.
Don’t share everything about yourself as soon as you match. If we are to be social distancing for months, you want to keep each other interested and eager to talk again. Think about setting a time limit for messaging/chatting/FaceTiming. You might have a lot of time on your hands right now, but that doesn’t mean that you give all of your time to one virtual crush. Take your time and enjoy getting to know new people. It will make it that much sweeter when you get to meet each other face to face.
— Erin Tillman, dating coach and author of “The Consent Guidebook”
A: Although being quarantined doesn’t make your dating life any easier, the one advantage is having the opportunity to truly get to know other people on a deeper level. You want to have conversations about the topics that matter to you in everyday life, so that when our lives go back to normal, you have a good sense of who your Tinder matches are, what their lives are like and if you could potentially see yourself dating.
A great topic to start with is discussing what is most important to you, your interests and what you are passionate about.
Your conversation should have a nice balance between topics like your pet peeves, something you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t yet done and your biggest fear, and also lighter topics like your most embarrassing moment, what your favorite food is and your favorite Netflix shows.
Be sure to bring up topics that are most important and relevant to you and your life. For example, if you have a dog, be sure that the person you’re talking to likes dogs. If you work out six days a week, be sure to ask if fitness is important to the other person.
People show you who they are with their responses. Pay attention to what people are saying and how they’re making you feel during your communication. Do you hear any red flags? Is the person holding your attention? Do you have things in common? Take this time now to evaluate your feelings and determine whether it’s worth continuing to invest time and energy in this person.
— Diana Mandell, dating and relationship expert
Q: You live with your partner but want to quarantine separately (inside or outside of your home). How should you tell your partner this?
A: Fourteen days of home quarantine can make your soul mate feel like a cellmate. Adequate space apart is even more important to a couple’s happiness than having a good sex life, according to one study. If you’re convinced that you want to ride out ‘rona solo, here are a couple of options on how to tell your mate.
You could simply tell your mate that you’ve been exposed by someone who has tested positive and that to lovingly, selflessly protect your mate, you intend to quarantine apart. This speech can be as dramatic as a scene from “Gone With the Wind” or stated matter-of-factly.
Or you could be transparent without being harsh. Reassure your mate of your love and say that you don’t want to mess that up. Assure your mate that missing each other and having time for yourselves would best feed the love you have for each other.
No matter what, speak with compassion, and listen to learn. Create a loosely structured plan for how things could go. The plan should include couple time, “me time,” work projects, money issues, health considerations and personal accountability. Offer to work with your mate on the plan, and to set reasonable expectations. If you have kids, disregard this article. You’re stuck as one, so go pull your weight.
A: I recommend you approach this as you would any conflict: by creating a relationship agreement. First, reassure your partner. Even if you want to quarantine separately because your partner is eating all of the snacks or is making you feel suffocated, you want to remind your partner that you still want the relationship. Remember to be direct, request what you need and say why you need it. Also, follow up with more reassurance, so that your partner doesn’t feel that your wanting to quarantine separately means you want to separate.
So your talk should sound something like this: “John, you know I love you, and all of this talk about social distancing and staying home to stay safe makes me realize how bad I’d feel if you were to get the virus because of me. That’s why I want to quarantine separately. I’ll stay upstairs, and you can go to your man cave. I need to know that we’re both taking this seriously. What do you think about how I feel? I really appreciate how you always put our relationship first.”
Be ready and willing to negotiate the terms of this agreement, which means you have to be clear about what you can say yes to (you taking the basement, or grocery shopping and meal prep before you separate) and what your hard no’s are (no hooking up with other people, virtually or otherwise). And make sure you understand your partner may have a strong emotional reaction to your idea of being apart from you right now.
This pandemic is stressful in and of itself. Add job changes, working from home, general boredom, anxiety about catching the virus, and you have a recipe for a make-or-break moment. Be gentle but clear, and you should be able to figure out a solution that both of you can accept.
Q: How do you ask your roommate to stay away from you while quarantined due to the coronavirus?
A: Because of this pandemic, social norms, routines and expectations have changed from what was originally agreed upon when you moved in together. For many people, working from home is the new norm, and in many households, two to three people are now under the same roof doing what they normally would have done separately in their own office spaces.
For this reason, having “process”-oriented conversations instead of just “content” conversations is necessary. “Content” refers to what is being talked about, and “process” means how you are talking about it. Instead of just focusing on the changes in routines and schedules, focusing on how these changes can be implemented is productive and impactful.
I would hope the use of shared spaces (i.e. bathroom, kitchen, living room) is already respectful regardless of COVID-19, but tidiness, cleanliness and timeliness may need to be discussed and renegotiated based on each roommate’s comfort levels.
Finally, it is a common narrative that the increase in time together under one space leads to dysfunction. Taking this opportunity to increase closeness is essential. Instead of focusing on how to not drive each other crazy, I would encourage roommates to look for ways each of you can spark joy and have productive time together. Knowing what we don’t want from others does not always translate into what we do want.
A: Sometimes, people differ on what precautions they’re willing to take for their physical and mental health. Roommates, like it or not, are in this thing together, and it’s best to clear this up before people become uncomfortable in their own living space.
I have two roommates; all of us are artists and, now, un- or under-employed. This has taken some adjustment, as part of our living arrangement has been that all of us would be constantly on the go between gigs and social engagements. Space has become a premium like never before! But by being direct without being rude, we’ve been able to address topics like having guests over, shared working areas, increased chores/groceries, etc.
It may not be fun, it may even be awkward, but you can’t let things just be “business as usual,” hoping that people agree with you on every boundary and guideline without any discussion. You are well within your rights to say, “We are in the middle of a pandemic, and however much I’d like to, I can no longer share space with you.” After all, there’s nothing usual about the current state of affairs! Just don’t be passive-aggressive — that’s a whole other can of worms, believe me.
— Spencer Ryan Diedrick, theater director and administrator
Q: How should you tell a family member to postpone a planned gathering like a first birthday party or a confirmation due to the coronavirus?
A: Nobody likes to be told what to do. We all like to be self-directed. The person who has the authority to cancel a family event is the person hosting. If you are a relative and are concerned about the event breaching the social distancing or other recommendations made by a health agency or government, you can let the host know that you feel it is a bad idea and share your concerns for the well-being of others. Recommending ideas and sharing one’s opinion are different from barking orders and instructing someone to cancel an event.
You might consider forwarding current recommendations from credentialed health agencies about protocols in your area for gatherings as the rationale for why you feel the event should be rescheduled.
Remember to share the positive aspects of why moving the date would be helpful, even if only to reduce the fears of your guests, or to eliminate how badly some friends and family members will feel for letting you down, or how they’ll feel about missing the celebration. It’s more inclusive if you delay until all can attend.
Money may play a factor. If the host can’t get a refund for a room rental or other expenses, you may want to pass the hat or be generous and help out. The event may end up being later, smaller or virtual, and while that is not what the host had expected, planned or dreamed of, if you keep a positive attitude, you can bet everyone will remember the year that the coronavirus messed up the party planning but it couldn’t stop you from having fun eventually with lifelong stories later!
— Alyson Schafer, family counselor, parenting expert and author of “Honey, I Wrecked the Kids”
A: Given how fast the COVID-19 virus is spreading, you are wise to practice social distancing to quell the virus. Social distancing essentially means staying away from others to avoid catching or spreading the disease.
Because of the seriousness of the virus, you may be tempted to tell others how they should behave during this health crisis. However, it is never our place to tell family members or anyone else what they should or shouldn’t do unless you are asked for your advice.
If your relative is intent on holding a planned gathering while the virus is still spreading, simply decline the invitation. Explain you are concerned about catching or spreading the coronavirus and feel it best you don’t attend. If the host is a close family member, such as a son or daughter, you could share your concern that invited guests may feel uncomfortable attending while the virus is active and it might be best to postpone.
Ultimately, it is up to the hosts to decide if they want to take the risk and for the invited guests to determine if they are comfortable attending the event or not. If enough invitees decline the invitation, the host will need to postpone the celebration.
— Arden Clise, etiquette expert and author of “Spinach in Your Boss’s Teeth: Etiquette Essentials for Professional Success”
Q: How should you tell people you don’t want to shake hands or have other physical contact because of coronavirus?
A: Misery does not love company. With more questions than answers, the world is feeling the effects of the coronavirus. But whether it’s this new disease or the common cold, always be considerate when you’re in public spaces. A handshake is risky business, so lead by example.
At this stage of the disease, reduction of any physical contact is recommended, thus the handshake has been replaced by germ-free gestures. Some acceptable germ free gestures to use instead of shaking hands are: an air kiss, royal wave or a namaste greeting. (Apparently, elbow bumps are now out.)
Although the handshake is a natural physical greeting, COVID-19 is a perfect example of how etiquette is evolving. It’s almost impossible not to have physical contact when greeting someone, and up until a couple of months ago, the handshake was an accepted form of communication. Not anymore. The handshake is on hold for what could be an indefinite period of time.
Here are four ways to tell someone you’re not comfortable with physical contact or shaking hands without being offensive:
1. I’m happy about not spreading any germs that I might have and doing my small part in shutting down this person-to-person disease.
2. I recently got over a cold and still don’t feel comfortable with physical greetings.
3. It’s odd not shaking hands, but because everyone else is avoiding it, it feels like the new normal.
4. It feels funny to refuse someone’s hand, but at least there’s a medically acceptable reason for it.
— Lisa Grotts, the “Golden Rules Gal” and etiquette expert
A: As a stand-up comedian who shakes hands and shares microphones with dozens of people a week, and as a woman who has spent a lifetime trying to avoid unwanted contact from strangers, here are some tips:
Be honest. Everyone is up to date on how quickly this virus is spreading. Simply telling people, “I’m trying to keep my hands to myself for the next few weeks” or “I just washed my hands” should be enough for anyone who has read the news in the last month. If that doesn’t work, just start coughing wildly, and watch the good folks scatter.
Initiate a no-touch alternative to shaking hands with an air five, bro nod or simple, unflinching eye contact for 10 to 15 whole seconds. The last one will help you avoid that person indefinitely.
Ask your boss to send out a memo requesting that everyone be aware of body boundaries, and that unless people explicitly ask you to touch them, you shouldn’t. This step is also known as: The Section in Your Employee Handbook About Harassment.
Please also keep in mind the importance of staying at home if you’re feeling sick, cleaning “high touch” surfaces frequently, and washing your hands throughout the day. Hand washing should be done for about the length of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. If it’s your actual birthday, throw in an extra round for yourself.
— Alex Kumin, comedian and writer