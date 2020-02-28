Q: How should you tell someone you don’t want to be roommates anymore?
A: First of all, it’s important to realize that any breakup in any relationship will hurt. Your job as the person doing the breakup is to minimize that pain while communicating honestly.
It is easier to tell all of your friends and everyone you know that you want to do this before you tell your roommate. That’s not a really good strategy because often that person will end up hearing it from someone else first. You always want your roommate to hear it from you first.
The first thing to do is to be very communicative, and you want to do this as soon as possible. Whenever we’re delivering uncomfortable news, our instinct is to delay that news. You have to be proactive.
To start the conversation, you can say that you have been thinking about this. Make sure you mention all of the great things about living together; it’s important to find something positive. But now that it has come time to renew, tell your roommate that you think it would be best not to live together again and say why — be honest here.
When roommates are friends, you really want to make sure they don’t feel that they have lost their living situation and lost a relationship they count on at the same time. Let them know you’re telling them that they’re still important to you even though you are changing the dynamic of your relationship.
You don’t want to make it completely opaque because you don’t want to leave them wondering. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes, and think about how you would want the news delivered. Sometimes, we think that we’re protecting people by not sharing any information. But we’re actually causing anxiety because they’re left wondering about any possible reason. The more honest, the more you can overcommunicate, the better.
Any time you are going to have a conversation with someone that is going to change the dynamic of your relationship, it is difficult for everyone. Acknowledging what you’re losing will help the other person feel better.
— Samantha Ettus, work/life balance expert and author of “The Pie of Life”
A: Telling your soon-to-be-ex-roommate that you’re moving on doesn’t have to be awkward or uncomfortable. It’s a normal part of life for people to discover that they need or want different things out of a living situation. But in the name of preserving friendship and/or maintaining a healthy living space for the remainder of your time together, it’s worth it to be gentle and thoughtful.
If your roommate asks why you’re moving on, tell the truth as much as you can — you’re moving in with your partner, you found a place that works better for your budget, or you want a dog and can’t accept living in an apartment that won’t let you have one anymore.
Don’t use this as an opportunity to air grievances or start a war. A huge part of the reason you’re moving may be behavior that is toxic to you. Your roommate doesn’t need to know that. The only reason to bring that up is if you’re planning on giving your roommate time to work on those things. Burning bridges and dropping mics aren’t cute looks in this conversation.
Roommates deserve at least as much time as your landlord to find a new situation. If you’ve decided to bail on your roommate at the last minute, help find a new roommate or a new apartment. Understand that your leaving has a financial impact more than anything else.
Feelings are valid. You and your roommate are allowed to be hurt and confused. Offer assurances that you still love your roommate and want to spend time together. Develop a plan for how to do that — maybe it’s monthly drink dates, dinners or game nights.
— Emma Couling, freelance writer, moderator and host of “Stay Mad Chicago”