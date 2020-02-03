I like second base for a few reasons. One, any time you add an “obstacle” to sex, it makes things hotter. Because psychology. When told we can’t have a thing, we want the thing so much more. Two, it’s just about the safest form of safe sex one could have. Three, we could all stand to be having more foreplay — even sex advice columnists get lazy about this — and second base stuff is, like, entirely foreplay. It’s so foreplay it’s almost fiveplay. Aaaand, it was fun in high school, and it’s still fun now.