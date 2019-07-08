Navy rowing contingent wins prestigious regatta

HENLEY-ON-THAMES, England – The 2019 Henley Royal Regatta closed with great excitement on Sunday as a United States service academy crew went head-to-head with the German Bundeswehr team in the championship final of the King's Cup trophy event.

After wins over Canada and France in the first two rounds of the King's Cup knock-out competition, the Naval Academy heavyweight, lightweight and women's programs found themselves in a memorable contest against the highly-regarded German squad.

At the completion of an ultra-competitive race, the Midshipmen came out on top by three-quarters of a boat length over the Germans. Taking on a veteran Bundeswehr team that consisted of experienced military athletes with an assortment of international competition under their belts, the young Navy squad knew it would have to be hitting on all cylinders on Sunday on the River Thames.

Even out of the blocks, both squads were stroking at a high pace during the early portion of the race. The Germans pulled ahead slightly and held a two/three-seat lead at the halfway mark of the 2,112-meter race.

With approximately 700 meters to go, the gutsy American boat caught back up and the teams were in a dead heat. Going stroke-for-stroke for the next 100-200 meters, Navy continued pressing the action and overtook the German team.

Hitting their stride and looking stronger, the Midshipmen pulled away for the victory as the Bundeswehr crew was unable to answer back down the stretch.

"This was an amazing race," Navy head coach Rob Friedrich said. "Coming from behind and pulling even at the beginning of the enclosures brought the crowd to their feet. I've never heard a louder crowd at the end of a rowing race."

With Sunday's victory, the United States became just the second country to ever capture the prestigious King's Cup trophy. Prior to 2019, the first and only King's Cup competition was held as the 1919 Royal Henley Peace Regatta.

Founded in response to the end of World War I, six allied military crews competed for that first-ever King's Cup trophy that was presented by King George V. The six nations included, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Australians were the inaugural winners.

In the 100th anniversary of that competition, Germany and the Netherlands joined the field of nations at Henley this year.

Another change to the event was the addition of female athletes to the crews as each nation had at least two females in their respective mixed-gender boat. This revision was to signify the changing makeup of the world's armed forces.

Navy’s team consisted of lightweight rowers Chandler Washburn and Riki Gagnon, women’s rowers Ashlyn Dawson (Annapolis resident) and Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson and heavyweight team members Griffin Dunne, Jacob Klosowski, John Lamb, Jared Taintor and coxswain Matthew Catanoso.

“It was great to see eight different military teams come together, get to know each other and compete on the water,” Friedrich said. “We have the utmost respect for all of the countries and what they represent.

"We would like to thank the Stewards for inviting us to the Henley Royal Regatta and putting on a world class event. It will be something our athletes will take with them for the rest of their lives,” Friedrich added.

Navy Men’s Soccer: The eighth installment for the Army-Navy Cup has been set for Friday, October 11 (7 p.m.) at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

This marks the eighth straight season that archrivals Army and Navy have met at Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer.

“We are excited to return to Talen Energy Stadium this year and being able to continue a wonderful relationship with Philadelphia and the Union,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “Our coaches and players really enjoy the stadium and to play our greatest rival in such a spectacular and electric setting is fantastic. There have been great crowds, energy, atmosphere and super soccer!”

The Army-Navy Cup has been held annually at Talen Energy Stadium since 2012. In the first seven editions in Chester, Army holds a 3-2-2 edge over the Midshipmen.

Navy won back-to-back meetings in 2013 and 2014. Army won the Army-Navy Cup in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016 while also winning the cup last year. In the short history of the Army-Navy Cup, there have been a pair of draws occurring in 2012 and 2017.

“Since its inception, the event has continued to grow and thrive, and we’re proud to host these great military academies and their fans here at our stadium,” said Tim McDermott, Chief Business Officer for Philadelphia Union. “The partnership between the Union and Army-Navy Cup is long-running and we look forward to many more years to come.”

The Army-Navy Cup has been one of the highest attended collegiate soccer matches throughout the country in recent history. The 2018 Army-Navy Cup had the second-highest single-game attendance mark in the country with 8,594 fans in attendance.

In the seven seasons of the rivalry being played inside an MLS stadium, attendance has surpassed 10,000 on two different occasions.