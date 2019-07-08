Tierney proposes doubling fees at waterfront parking meters in Annapolis

A new proposal headed to the City Council would double parking meter rates at waterfront parking lots in downtown Annapolis.

The resolution, to be introduced Monday by Alderwoman Elly Tierney, would increase $2 fee an hour to $4 an hour to provide more financial support to the city’s transportation fund.

The new rates would only affect the lots at City Dock, Dock Street, as well as the Donner and Basil lots, according to the resolution.

Tierney, who represents downtown Annapolis on the council, said the resolution would help fund the transportation programs, including increased shuttles and signage.

“The parking fund supports the transportation fund. When I read reports like land use, they all say we need connectivity and we need better transit,” Tierney said.

With an increased rate, the fund could then support more public transportation and underutilized garages, she said.

Even before the proposal is formally introduced, some worry that it would negatively impact locals.

Erik Evans, executive director for Downtown Annapolis Partnership, said the new rate for parking would reduce the number of locals who visit downtown businesses.

“We want to make sure we are ONE Annapolis for everyone — whether you are wealthy, middle class or mixed income. This doesn’t take us in that direction,” Evans said.

“It makes it so the wealthy can come to visit the heart of our city. We want to make sure the heart of our city is welcoming to everybody.”

Tierney said the parking increases would not target locals because of the lots where prices would rise. Rates in garages and at other metered spots around downtown would remain the same.

“To put it bluntly, these waterfront surface parking spots are not meant for locals. There is obviously less expensive parking for locals,” she said.

Similar to a business model, the city should increase prices to match the market price and demand. For motorists concerned about the proposed increase, Tierney said there are other places to park.

“I just want businesses to understand that City Dock is not the only place to park,” she said. “There is a lot of surface parking.”

Tierney plans to also include a supplement to her resolution with a map of other surface lots. After it is introduced Monday, the proposal would go to a committee for review before coming back to the council for public comment and a vote.

The Annapolis City Parking is managed by SP+ Municipal Services.

nharris@capgaznews.com

twitter.com/NaomiJayHarris