Discarded 'smoking materials' ignite townhouse blaze in Odenton

Fire officials said improperly discarded smoking materials ignited a blaze at an Odenton townhouse Friday and caused more than $100,000 in damage.

Anne Arundel County firefighters responded around 9 p.m. Friday to the 2400 block of Killarney Terrace in Odenton to find a fire had spread to all three levels of a townhouse, the department said in a release.

Almost 50 firefighters controlled the blaze, which originated on the back deck, in 25 minutes, according to the release. The sizable force needed more time to put out hot spots and investigate.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the end townhouse, with no flames extending to the adjacent homes, the department said. The considerable blaze melted siding on the end townhouse on the next section of homes.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults and three children displaced by the fire, according to the release. Some of the home’s occupants and neighbors alerted authorities to the fire.

Investigators with the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have deemed the fire accidental and the result of smoking materials “improperly disposed of” on a ground level deck, the department said.

Fort Meade Fire and Emergency Services and the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services assisted in controlling the blaze, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

