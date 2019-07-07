Maureen Thomas: Cape St. Claire Residents are foundation  of the Annapolis arts scene 

If there is an artistic venture happening in Annapolis, chances are Alison Harbaugh, Ruben Dobbs, or both are involved.

Harbaugh is the co-owner and founder of ArtFarm Studios, a 3200 square foot ‘creative space’ located in Annapolis’ Design District.

ArtFarm features space for open studio, performances, art classes and camps, as well as functioning as a “clubhouse” for community artists. Originally located on West Street, in April 2019 the shop relocated to its larger location.

Classes and events include, “a robust assortment of workshops and classes, ranging from wood burning to sewing, cartooning, drawing, painting, block printing, and more as well as gallery openings, live music, book releases, retail residences and multiple partnerships.”

Dobbs is the founder and frontman of Annapolis-based band Swampcandy, together since 2005, and has toured locally, nationally and internationally in addition to releasing six albums.

For the uninitiated, the band is something of a genre-bending anomaly; their definition; “pig drinkin’, whiskey eatin’, foot clappin’, hand stompin’ American music; fermented in primitive blues, pre-war folk sounds, field hollers, gypsy jazz, and ragtime. Steeped in influences from Robert Johnson to Radiohead,” or, as Dobbs succinctly puts it, “it’s just music.”

The band has transitioned from a staple on the bar scene to only playing ticketed events, and community fundraising festivals such as Eastport A’ Rocking.

“At some point,” says Dobbs, “the decision has to be made; are you gonna be a bar band forever?” At present they are focused on touring and re-releasing their music in specific compilations to reach specific fan bases such as blues, Americana, and college radio.

Dobbs, a 1992 graduate of Broadneck High School, moved to this area when he was 12. Swampcandy was a solo venture until 2001, when he teamed up with Joseph Kerr.

Harbaugh moved to Annapolis in 2002 from New Oxford, Pennsylvania. In 2004 she joined The Capital, where she worked for three years as a staff photographer.

She also established her own photo studio, Freckle Photography, before expanding with Sugar Farm Productions, a multimedia production firm

The two, married since 2012, met when she was assigned to photograph Dobbs while he was producing a rock opera, "Jodie." In the months afterward, the two kept running into each other. Initially, both were in relationships which eventually ended up dissolving and their paths kept crossing.

They became a couple when Dobbs, single and considering a move to Chicago, learned that Harbaugh was also single.

He “always had a crush” on her, and derailed his relocation plans to pursue a relationship, which after nine years of marriage, seems to have worked out in their favor. In 2013, Sugar Farm Productions produced Swampcandy: Midnight Creep which premiered at the Annapolis Film Festival in 2014.

The couple continues to forge ahead creatively and find time to enjoy other interests such as restoring their vintage 1960’s Cape St. Claire home, and enjoying life on the Bay.

But their biggest passion remains the Arts, and both know that they will continue to be a part of “building a collaborative community of artists in the Annapolis area.”

Maureen Thomas can be reached at aroundbroadneck@gmail.com.