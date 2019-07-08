Defense in Capital Gazette shooting case asks judge to subpoena four people, including newspaper's editor

Defense attorneys in the Capital Gazette shooting case have asked the presiding judge to subpoena records from four people with varying connections to the newspaper, including its editor, that they argue will support the accused’s insanity defense.

Attorneys representing the man charged with fatally shooting Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, filed motions to prompt Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken to order the production of records they claim contain “exculpatory and/or mitigating evidence in support of (sic) Defendant’s plea of Not Criminally Responsible.”

Jarrod Ramos, 39, of Laurel, faces five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, six counts of first-degree assault, among a host of other charges. He has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to all 23 counts.

In four separate but similar court filings, Ramos’ attorneys argued the court should force Rick Hutzell, editor of The Capital; Robert Douglas, an attorney who represented the paper when Ramos sued claiming defamation; Brennan McCarthy, an attorney who represented a woman Ramos was found guilty of harassing; and McCarthy’s sister Kathleen Kirchner, to produce records that may or may not be in their possessions

The public defenders asked Ripken to require Hutzell, Douglas, McCarthy and Kirchner to turn over “any and all records, reports, documents, transcripts, statements, correspondence, Twitter feed, social media contact, emails, electronic images, and/or any documentation relating in any way to Jarrod Ramos.”

Each person named in the subpoena, or an attorney representing them, can object to the defense’s request before Ripken rules on it, or file a motion after she rules to quash the subpoena. McCarthy and Kirchner said they would oppose the requested subpoena where the law allows them to.

Prosecutors have the opportunity to respond to the defense’s motion within 15 days of its filing (July 3), said John Cox, Deputy State’s Attorney for Baltimore County, and Peter O’Neill, a veteran defense attorney from Glen Burnie.

“They could certainly challenge the merit of the motion,” O’Neill said, if for example prosecutors felt the defense was asking for materials that are not allowed to be admitted under the rules of discovery — a pretrial procedure by which the parties can exchange evidence from each other.

Anne Colt Leitess, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Office of the Public Defender also declined to comment.

Kirchner, also an attorney who practices with McCarthy, called the move by Ramos’ public defenders “a big fishing expedition.”

In the filings, the team of defense attorneys hone in on Ramos’ long standing grudge with the newspaper, which began in 2011 when then staff writer Eric Hartley chronicled the events that led to Ramos pleading guilty to harassing the woman.

The public defenders representing Ramos have argued in writing and in court the importance of Ramos’ actions in the decade leading up to the deadly shooting to their mental health expert’s evaluation of Ramos for criminal responsibility. When prosecutors requested tax records and jail calls from the same time period, arguing they’d prove Ramos was and is of sound mind, the defense attorneys objected on a host of constitutional grounds.

Ramos, according to the filing, asked the paper to take down the 2011 article or apologize. It did neither, and he filed a defamation suit against Hartley and the paper. Hutzell was the editor of the Maryland Gazette — a separate publication within the Capital Gazette organization — at the time of Hartley’s article and Ramos’ suit against the paper.

The filings claim that Thomas Marquardt, editor and publisher of the paper the Capital Gazette at time of the lawsuit, told FBI investigators in an interview after the June 28, 2018 shooting that the newspaper kept a file of Ramos’ threatening and harassing Twitter posts that targeted the paper. Marquardt, according to the filing, told the FBI he passed the file on to his replacement, Patricia Richardson, the Landmark Media Enterprises executive who assumed the role of publisher in 2013. Landmark purchased the Capital Gazette in 2007.

Now, the attorneys claim, “the file” must be in Hutzell’s possession because he is now editor.

Hutzell, who was named editor of the Capital Gazette in 2015 after working with the company for almost three decades in various roles, deferred comment to a company spokesperson. Renee Mutchnik, spokeswoman for Baltimore Sun Media, which purchased the Capital Gazette in 2014, declined to comment.

Marquardt, the filings claim, said in the interview with FBI agents that Douglas, who represented the Capital Gazette in the defamation suit, kept a file with “everything” regarding Ramos’ threats. The filing also claims that Douglas was interviewed by authorities after the shooting and told them Ramos during the defamation litigation “did not seem well.”

Douglas did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

McCarthy, who represented the woman Ramos pleaded guilty to harassing, met with Anne Arundel County police the day of the shooting and told detectives he believed Ramos did it, explaining the long legal history between Ramos, the paper and McCarthy’s client, the filing states.

McCarthy, according to the filing, told detectives that Ramos also harassed him on Twitter with frightening comments and started stalking him and his sister Kathleen Kirchner. McCarthy gave Kirchner a picture of Ramos for her safety. In that interview, according to the filing, McCarthy said Ramos “is just crazy.”

“Defense Counsel believes Mr. McCarthy has retained numerous relevant documents and other written materials… which would support that Mr. Ramos suffers from severe mental health issues,” Ramos’ attorneys claimed.

McCarthy said he’ll turn over the unaltered PDF file he made of Ramos’ Twitter feed from its inception to May 20, 2015, as well as some other documents allowable under law. Some documents Ramos’ attorneys are requesting are public record, McCarthy said, which they can obtain themselves from the courthouse. He said he will vehemently fight back on anything that’s attorney-client privilege.

“Why in the world would they involve me and Kathleen Kirchner?” he asked. “I don’t know why they’re going after two attorneys that were basically victims.”

“Me, I just feel victimized all over again, personally,” Kirchner said. “I don’t want anything to do with this.”