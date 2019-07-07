Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Capital Beltway

Police say a woman was killed when her car was struck by a pickup truck driving the wrong way on the Capital Beltway in a head-on crash that left the Inner Loop closed for several hours.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Ronet Aching of Upper Marlboro.

Police expect to bring charges against the truck's driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The collision occurred before 6 a.m. Sunday on the Inner Loop near Lanham. Police say a Ford F-150 was going the wrong way when it hit Aching's Nissan Xterra head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic backed up for several miles while the Inner Loop was closed for the police investigation.