Letters: Goodbye to Maryland Avenue; Defining drag and more from readers

Maryland Avenue

Urbanists, historians, poets, novelists and, geographers have all struggled to define and perhaps own the term sense of place whether in textbook form or beautiful prose. The James Kunstler series, “Geography of Nowhere,” is an example of former and Seamus Heaney’s poems about Ireland as one of latter.

But reading “Seeking refuge, finding beauty” is in its own category of definition (The Capital, June 23). It is a reciprocal gift to all of us that may take our stoops, bookstores, coffee shops, pubs and buskers superimposed on the lights of the Capitol dome for granted.

Only our journalists at The Capital, seeking solace for their anguish, could write about Maryland Avenue with grateful eyes connected to their pens could accomplish this-writing such phrases as the street “wet with mist, making the mismatched bricks seem like a glowing mosaic.” Or “the dome, it is something ‘bigger’ than my byline.”

But mostly it is a love letter of thanks to the businesses that align this street ... and perhaps captured best by Jane Jacobs words, Maryland Avenue gave its heart — a true testament “that streets and sidewalks are in fact the most vital organs of a city.”

ALDERWOMAN ELLY TIERNEY

Annapolis

Defining drag

In your recent opinion article and elsewhere, The Capital has incorrectly equated the term "drag queen" with a very recent misuse by the LGBTQ community designed to partisanly put forth their political agenda to children and others.

This misuse is seen in the equation of roles played by Flip Wilson, Robin Williams, Milton Berle and others with advocacy of LGBTQ in any way. These roles were those defined by the traditional definition as a satire of females and stereotypical female behavior.

While this form of comedy may be distasteful as is seen as attacking women It is in no way associated with LGBTQ. The conventional definition has comedians dressing to say: "women are funny" whereas the LGBTQ drag queen refers to sexual manifestations. Which, I do not judge.

The LGBTQ performers are performing in the drag of conventional comedy to insert their agenda. I think it is best to keep to established definitions. If you need a new word, be a wordsmith and make one!.

I remember when a "gay" time on "Gay" Street also had nothing to do with LGBTQ!

When we know what we are talking about we can make informed decisions.

CONRAD BLADEY

Linthicum

Uncollected trash

Our street is littered with uncollected trash cans. Our once a week collection day is Friday. The recycling truck picked up but not trash.

Who would write a contract that allows the contractor to skip the weekly collection if there is a holiday on or in this case near collection day?

What is the excuse this time?

JIM MARTIN

Annapolis

Federal House

Watermark Cruises and Tours would like to thank Federal House for hosting our annual Captains’ Gathering and Doug Myers of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for providing another informative presentation on the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

The many visitors we host each season want to know about our environment, and Doug and the gracious folks at Federal House made sure our captains have up-to-date information accompanied by great food.

JAKE IVERSEN

General Manager

Vessel Activities

Watermark Cruises and Tours

Annapolis

July 5 holiday

Maybe Patti Duncan should check the efficiency savings to Maryland taxpayers when Gov. Larry Hogan shutdown state office buildings for four days in a row (The Capital, June 3)!

You would be surprised!

CAROLYN PADDY

Davidsonville

Elephant in the womb

This is concerning the political cartoon published “Elephant in the womb” by Mike Rogers (The Capital, June 18).

If the GOP opposition to abortion is seen as part of a "GOP war on women,” can the Democratic support for abortion be seen as a Democratic war on unborn babies, especially in view of the new abortion laws in New York and Illinois?

ANNE McKNEW

Pasadena