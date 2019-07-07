John Wardell: Annapolis can find its next fire chief at home

BWI Deputy Chief Gregory Lawrence opined that the City of Annapolis should use an open process in the hiring of its next fire chief (The Capital, July 1).

I agree that having community input is invaluable. Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City Council have done a fantastic job of soliciting, receiving, and taking to heart the needs of the citizens of the city we love serving.

Further, while I agree that an external hiring process is a viable option, Lawrence’s own examples of other regional fire chiefs as success stories illustrate just how valuable an internal selection process can be.

Annapolis Fire Chief David Stokes and his family have a long history in the City of Annapolis. Stokes initially learned basic firefighting from members of the Annapolis Fire Department.

Chief Trisha Wolford was a product of the Anne Arundel County system, starting as a fire fighter-Paramedic who ultimately became chief.

Chief Ben Barksdale was a deputy chief for six years before being internally promoted to chief of Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue.

Chief Christine Uhlhorn has 30 years with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services — three as deputy chief before being named fire chief.

More recently it is also the same process, I’m honored to say, that elevated Deputy Chief Kevin Simmons to the director of the Office of Emergency Management. This promotion we wholeheartedly supported Buckley and the City Council in making.

The Annapolis Fire Department has a number of exceptionally qualified and diverse candidates within our ranks who are more than ready to carry on the proud tradition of leadership and vision that Stokes has embodied.

In recent years, our Fire Department has ranked first of all city departments in customer satisfaction surveys, has achieved the highest rating from the Insurance Service Office (ISO), has cardiac arrest resuscitation rates that are more than double the national average, and has worked to recruit and retain a workforce that reflects the diversity of our community.

These accomplishments are just a few that have occurred as a result of the hard-working men and women of the Annapolis Professional Fire Fighters Local 1926 and their positive and mutually inclusive relationship with the leadership of the Annapolis Fire Department.

While we cannot deny that the there are many excellent fire service leaders within the region and across the nation, our city doesn’t need to look any further than our own jurisdiction to find our next chief at such time that Chief Stokes decides to retire. Until then, we will continue to serve the citizens and visitors of the City of Annapolis with the pride and distinction that our men and women have done for so many years.

John F Wardell II is the president of the Annapolis Professional Fire Fighters Local 1926.