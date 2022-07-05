Reed Williams joins The Sun as criminal justice editor

Reed Williams joins The Baltimore Sun as a Senior Content Editor, leading our Criminal Justice team.

Reed has worked as a journalist for the past 22 years, most recently as Public Safety Editor at The Richmond Times-Dispatch. In that role, he led a team of award-winning criminal justice reporters through coverage of almost-nightly protests against police brutality during the racial reckoning that began in 2020.

His team exposed problems with the Virginia Parole Board, which was found to have violated the law and its own policies, and highlighted wrongful incarcerations leading up to Virginia’s abolition of the death penalty in 2021. Reed also wrote stories focused on community resilience and the root causes of gun violence in Richmond. He won first-place awards from the Virginia Press Association in 2020 and 2021 for public safety writing and feature writing, respectively.

In his 14 years at The RTD, Reed held several editing positions, including Metro Editor and Night Editor. Before he first became an editor in 2015, he was a reporter covering the Richmond Police Department, courts and several local government beats. He also covered criminal justice issues for The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia, and The Roanoke Times, where he was a lead reporter on coverage of the 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech.

Reed grew up in the Richmond area and graduated from James Madison University, where he primarily studied journalism and literature. In his free time, he loves riding and racing bikes on the road, on gravel and on trails. He is looking forward to exploring Baltimore and getting to know the talented journalists at The Sun.