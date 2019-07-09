Introducing the new baltimoresun.com

We’ve changed a few things around here, and we thought you might have some questions about our new look.
Why did you do this?
This new website design allows us to improve how we deliver news and information to our readers. We’ve switched to using a publishing system designed by The Washington Post specifically for news publishers. By doing so, we’re able to provide a better user experience including faster and easier navigation, especially on a mobile device.
What’s different?
We’ll continue publishing the award-winning journalism we’ve been doing since 1837 – and it’ll look even better than before.
How do I find the news I care about?
We’ve simplified the number of sections on baltimoresun.com making it easier for you to find what you’re looking for and know that you’re not missing a beat. Navigate to the sections you’re interested in by clicking on the topics icon in the upper left corner of any page on our website.
As always, our homepage offers a curated selection of the news you need – and want – to know right now.
Do I need to sign in again?
If you’ve already set up your baltimoresun.com account, there’s no need to register again. You’ll use the same information you’ve always used to log in.
If you are a print subscriber and haven’t yet set up the digital access included free with your subscription, you can do so at baltimoresun.com/activate. Not yet a subscriber? Here’s where you can become one.
Will my newsletters and email alerts keep coming?
Any newsletters and email alerts you currently receive will keep coming.
Did anything change in the printed newspaper?
Nothing has changed with the printed newspaper. Here’s where you can find our e-edition, which is a digital replica of the day’s print newspaper you can read on your computer, tablet or phone.
I love/hate it! How can I give you my feedback?
We are always looking for ways to improve your experience as a reader. If you have thoughts about the new baltimoresun.com that you’d like to share, we’d love to hear from you (positive feedback and constructive criticism welcome).