Sun storytelling event: Join journalists and locals for a night of entertainment and conversation

WHAT

The Baltimore Sun and Back Pocket Media have teamed up for a night of storytelling and poetry. Hear the riveting stories behind stories covered in the news plus a performance by Baltimore’s youth poet laureate, all revolving around the theme “Desire: Stories about hidden motives, impossible odds and the pursuit of change.” Think of it as a podcast, but live and on stage.

Advertisement

WHY

How news stories come to be, and the people behind them, are full of stories themselves. While they can’t be boiled down to a headline or news alert, they’re perfect for sharing in-person. Come to be entertained and leave feeling more connected to your city.

Advertisement

WHEN

Tuesday, July 26, 7 p.m. (Doors 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE

Living Classrooms, 1417 Thames St., Baltimore, 21231

WHO

The Sun’s newsroom and producers Back Pocket Media have lined up five live performers:

• Many follow Christina Tkacik to keep up with latest food trends. But The Sun’s dining reporter also has a knack for surfacing often overlooked stories from the past. She takes audience members to the Eastern Shore and behind the scenes of processing the crustaceans so many Marylanders crave. There, a group of former Crisfield crab pickers are working to honor the memory of a massive strike led by Black women, who, coming out of the Great Depression, braved mob intimidation to fight for better pay.

• What makes a neighborhood desirable? Growing up in Poppleton in West Baltimore, Sonia Eaddy has fond memories of playing jacks and staying out late with other kids on summer nights. But when she moved back as an adult, she found a community changed. She worked hard to restore the togetherness she remembered only to find out that the city wanted to take her home and many neighbors’ by eminent domain.

Advertisement

• Micha Green, a features editor at The Sun, knows that sometimes when a journalist goes looking for a certain story and thinks they found a perfect one, a different one can find them instead. Years ago, a desire to tell a certain story about the healthcare system almost obscured a more complex but more compelling one. Ghosted by a source when she confronted her about holes in her story, Micha tries to reconnect and finish it.

• For Janet Glover-Kerkvliet, supporting older unemployed workers through the Baltimore Job Hunters Support Group is personal. Career development has been a focus of hers from a young age after her father’s layoff led her family to live in a hotel. What’s often framed merely as an economic story is also a social and emotional one: With one pink slip, a lifetime of desires — including, simply, the desire to be desired — can feel out of reach.

• A’niya Taylor is Baltimore’s youth poet laureate. The 2021 graduate of Baltimore City College High School won first place in the 2021 Brave New Voices individual poetry slam and in 2020 The Baltimore Sun editorial board named her a Marylander of Year finalist for her social justice activism. Poetry, she says, “has opened me up to so many different ways to express myself.”

HOW

Get tickets on Eventbrite. Questions? Email coordinators@baltsun.com to get in touch.