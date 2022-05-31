Hannah Gaskill joins The Baltimore Sun as a statehouse reporte

Hannah Gaskill joins The Baltimore Sun as a statehouse reporter

Hannah has been a politics reporter at Maryland Matters for 2 1/2 years, covering state politics and government, including the General Assembly, the Hogan administration and the state courts.

Advertisement

She has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park, where she took part in the Capital News Service program and worked on layout design for The Diamondback’s print edition. She earned a bachelor’s in fine arts from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Hannah grew up in Ocean City. Her email is hgaskill@baltsun.com.