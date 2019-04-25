From newsletters to breaking news alerts, here’s how to get the most out of your Baltimore Sun subscription

Thanks for being a subscriber. Did you know all the options you have for getting updates from the Baltimore Sun?

In your inbox

Baltimore Sun editors put together free newsletters on a variety of topics:

Advertisement

The Evening Sun - Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com.

The Morning Sun - Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com.

Dish Baltimore - Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here.

Weekend Watch - Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday.

Baltimore Orioles Insider - Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don’t miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond.

Baltimore Ravens Insider - Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you’ll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun.

Politics & Policy - Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials.

More from Baltimore Sun Media:

In addition to newsletters, we can also email to let you know when breaking news is happening or when we have an exclusive scoop. Sign up to receive the Baltimore Sun's Breaking news email alerts here.

Advertisement

You can also sign up for browser alerts for desktop notifications here.

Sign up for as many newsletters and email alerts as you'd like here.

On your phone

Download our app (available here for iOS and here for Android) and allow notifications if you'd like to receive updates from us on your phone. With different settings for news, crime, sports, dining and events, you can customize which type of notifications you receive.

Tap the gear icon in the upper left corner of the app

Select “Edit Notifications”

Choose which topics you’re interested in

We'll let you know when there's big breaking news happening, and also share our editors' top picks so you see the best of what the Baltimore Sun has to offer.

On social media

Connect with us on social media to get updates from the Baltimore Sun on Twitter and Facebook. If you don't want to miss a thing, here's how to make sure you see the Baltimore Sun's posts first in your Facebook newsfeed:

Navigate to the Baltimore Sun’s Facebook page

Click on “Following” at the top (you might have to first click on “...” if you’re on a mobile device)

Select “See First”

We share our photojournalists' work on the @baltimoresun Instagram account, and you can see photos and behind-the-scenes of the dining scene in Baltimore at @baltsunfood on Instagram.

On baltimoresun.com

Our editors update baltimoresun.com throughout the day and night to make sure you can always find the news you need to be informed and entertained. Head to baltimoresun.com any time for the latest news from the worlds of politics, business, crime, sports, entertainment and more.

We also have an e-edition, which is a digital replica of the day's print newspaper you can read on your computer, tablet or phone, and can be delivered to your inbox daily.

Advertisement

Become an Insider

Sun Insider is a loyalty program for Baltimore Sun subscribers. Only subscribers can enter to win Sun Insider contests including tickets for exclusive movie screenings and concerts, gift certificates, VIP experiences including trips, plus special discounts and priority offers.

Setting up your account

If you're a print subscriber, make sure you activate your digital access to take advantage of everything listed here. You can do that here.

Not yet a subscriber? Here’s how you can become one.