Baltimore Sun Media summer 2023 interns

Jordan Brown

Born and raised in Bowie, I am a senior multimedia journalism student at Morgan State University, where I wear many hats on campus. I serve as the editor in chief of Morgan’s student-run news publication, The Spokesman, and vice president of the university’s National Association of Black Journalists chapter, all while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. Last summer I was a breaking news intern at USA Today. In the summer of 2021 I was among 21 students selected for the digital media cohort in the Dow Jones News Fund summer internship program. I’ve also interned for Patch in Maryland and was a Wall Street Journal Business Exchange Fellow. Reporting is a passion of mine and bringing news to the world fuels my drive every day.

Hailey Closson

I am a sophomore journalism and English double major at the University of Maryland, concentrating in criminal justice and investigative journalism. I’ve worked as a copy editor and freelancer for campus publications such as The Black Explosion and The Diamondback. I’ve also worked with Professor Rob Wells with the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, extracting information about news organizations’ lynching coverage. When I’m not practicing journalism, I’m writing poetry, looking for food recipes, at the gym or out with friends. My internship is sponsored by the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism’s Local News Network internship program. I’m excited to gain reporting experience at The Baltimore Sun this summer.

Advertisement

Caitlyn Freeman

Hi, I’m Caitlyn! I’m a soon-to-be graduate of Towson University’s Mass Communications program with a track in journalism and new media studies. I’m currently the editor in chief of The Towerlight, Towson’s student paper, and I interned with The Sun’s emerging news desk last summer. I’ve focused on covering K-12 schools when I can as my longterm goal is to be a K-12 education reporter for a local paper. I’m so excited to be working with The Capital this summer!

Jennifer Gable

I am a junior journalism major with a law and society minor at the University of Maryland. I write for the campus publication Her Campus, where I am a member of the PR committee and serve as audience engagement editor. I am also a reporter for the Capital News Service Annapolis bureau, covering crime and gun control, and I have freelanced for publications such as Southern Maryland News. Outside of journalism, I enjoy working out, painting, hanging out with loved ones, or writing for my mental health blog page. My internship is sponsored by the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism’s Local News Network internship program. This summer, I am excited to gain hands-on reporting experience at The Baltimore Sun.

Advertisement

Victoria Stavish

I’m a junior journalism and information science double major at the University of Maryland and assigned to The Sun as part of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association internship program. I’m a data editor at student news organization The Diamondback, where I advise and edit reporters as well as complete FOIA requests and analyze, report on, write about and visualize data. Right now I’m working to provide our readers with opportunities to explore our data analyses themselves with data dashboards of faculty salaries and more. The data desk has been a priority of mine since I served as the inaugural reporter on the desk last year and I’m excited to use my data and reporting skills at The Baltimore Sun this summer. When I’m not studying or working you can find me playing volleyball, listening to music, reading or knitting.

Alecia Taylor

I am a rising senior journalism major and an English minor at Howard University. On campus I have worked as an editor for our student magazine, Cover2Cover, as well as a content director for our digital women’s magazine, Her Campus Howard. Last year I had the honor to be one of the first investigative reporters for our student newspaper, The Hilltop. Last summer I was a news intern at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Off-campus I also freelance for ESSENCE Magazine. If I’m not writing for one of these publications, I’m probably in my room reading a terrible romance novel or a really good science fiction novel! If you can’t tell already, I have a passion for stories, especially ones that tug on your heartstrings. I am super excited to work with everyone at The Baltimore Sun this upcoming summer!