Baltimore Sun Media summer internships: Current opportunities, what past interns have done, and how to apply

Baltimore Sun

Every summer Baltimore Sun Media offers journalism internships throughout the company including a paid internship commemorating the work of former Sun editor Mary J. Corey. Our interns are treated like members of the full-time staff, win awards and go on to work for us and other media organizations large and small.

Apply for the Mary J. Corey Journalism internship and other summer 2023 opportunities by Oct. 15, 2022.

Baltimore Sun Media has one application for all its summer internships. Applicants not picked for the Mary J. Corey Journalism Internship will be considered for other positions.

Have questions? You must be a journalist.

What do Baltimore Sun interns do all day?

Interns have all the rights, and responsibilities, of a Baltimore Sun reporter. That means they are expected to come up with story ideas, keep up with the news on their beat, be willing to collaborate with other interns and reporters and file copy in a timely manner. In addition, there are several group events during the internship where interns can interact with the full staff.

What are some examples of stories authored by the most recent set of interns?

In summer 2022, interns immersed themselves in Baltimore nightlife and food, sorted through community conflicts and sports controversies and connected with people and places across the region, just to name a few examples. See for yourself.

Which desk will I be on?

Interns have worked on the following desks: Features; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Politics; Metro; Emerging News; Visuals; Sports; and Audience Engagement. In addition, an intern is usually placed at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis. If you have a preference please indicate it on your application.

How many stories am I expected to file?

It depends on which desk you are on. Some desks, such as Emerging and Metro, tend to file more stories per week than others.

Is the internship in person or remote?

The Baltimore Sun office is open for reporters who wish to work in it.

What have interns done after working at The Sun?

Some, such as Christine Condon, Sanya Kamidi, Ryan McFadden and Brian Jeffries are currently working for the company. Others have gone on to news organizations both large and small.

You in? Be ready to dive into a story and pitch your own. These interns did.

Need an editor? (We all do.) Here's how to get in touch.

Email internship coordinator Kamau High at khigh@baltsun.com
