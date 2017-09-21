Baltimore Sun Media summer internships: Current opportunities, what past interns have done, and how to apply

The people selected should have extensive journalism experience, either as a student journalist, or as an intern in a professional newsroom, or a combination of both.

About Mary J. Corey

Mary Corey, a Maryland native who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with breast cancer, started her career at The Sun as a college intern. Upon her graduation from what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University, she was immediately hired by The Sun as an editorial assistant. She rose through the ranks as a reporter, editor and national correspondent, and in 2010 was named senior vice president and director of content for The Baltimore Sun, making her the first woman in The Sun's long history to lead the newsroom.

During her tenure, Corey spearheaded new print and digital sections while building on The Sun's long tradition of investigative journalism. By providing readers with well-reported stories, effective graphics and affecting photos, she led The Sun to regional Newspaper of the Year honors in 2011 and 2012.