Latest 911 calls show chaos in first moments of Pulse shooting

More Pulse 911 calls released Friday put into heart-wrenching words the very first moments of chaos and despair in the nightclub on June 12.

The calls, released in 107 pages of transcripts, came from all over the club, including the bathrooms, a closet and an upstairs office, and the constant sound of gunfire is recorded in the earliest entries.

Shot in the leg and knee, one man said he was crammed into a handicap bathroom stall with at least 10 other people.

His friend had been shot in the chest. Multiple others were also shot in the stall.

“Please hurry, because my friend was shot in the chest and he’s bleeding a lot,” he said, according to the transcripts. “Please hurry.”

Later, the caller says: “There are a lot of people bleeding.”

On another line, a victim said he was in the bathroom with “a bunch of bodies on top of me.”

In one bathroom, moaning sounds are heard in the background as a caller says, “Send help.”

The operator tries to find out where the person is, but all that can be heard is muffled sounds and whispering, until another voice says, “I’m dying.”

A woman called from a closet where she was hiding with eight other people.

“They are just shooting, they are spraying bullets right now, they are spraying bullets,” she said.

The caller said they put up a chair to block anyone from coming in. At different points she said they heard people at the door to the closet. She said they had a chair to protect themselves if the shooter came in there with them.

“Oh my God … more bullets, bullets, bullets fired,” she said.

It was the fourth day this week that records were released in small batches. More than five hours of audio calls from 2:18 a.m. to 5:19 a.m. were made public earlier this week.

A city spokeswoman said all 911 calls have now been released.

Because Florida’s public records laws exempt the caller’s names, it’s not clear which of the callers survived and which did not.

The tense moments just after gunman Omar Mateen began shooting show the 911 operators gathering information to try to find him even as they try to calm victims.

“Do you know what the shooter looks like?” one operator asks.

From another: “Did you see who had the gun?”

None of the callers in Friday’s transcripts were able to offer a description of Mateen.

One operator tells a caller who wants to know if help will arrive soon that the “officers are there, they are in the building, and they are – they got to approach it a certain way. I just want you to stay where you’re at, okay? … We have about nine officers there, ma’am.”

Another estimates that about a dozen officers were on the scene.

Dispatchers also offer first aid advice for the injured, by encouraging victims to put pressure on gunshot wounds with whatever they could find.

“Can you take off your shirt or something, your shirt, an undershirt, a tank top or something, anything? That’s what I need you to do. Are you able to do that?”

A caller hiding in the upstairs office were concerned the shooter might come after them.

“I’m afraid they are going to corner us in here,” the caller said.

The dispatcher told the caller to keep hiding and that help was on the way.

“You guys are safe,” the operator said. “I’m putting it all in there so officers know how to get there, okay?”

As the release of the calls has dominated the headlines this week, victim Ray Rivera, who was DJing at the club that night, has tried to stay away from daily coverage of the calls as they were released day by day.

“I’m not sure if I want to listen to them,” he said.

Rivera said his wife told him it’s probably best that he not.

“It’s like, ‘do I want to relive that or do I want to keep pushing forward?’ ” he said.

The decision to release the calls was in response to a lawsuit by the Orlando Sentinel and two dozen other media organizations seeking in an effort to shed light on what happened in the club that morning. The judge agreed, saying the calls needed to be released for a “public evaluation” of what law enforcement did inside the club.

Mateen killed 49 people and injured at least 68 others in the Orlando nightclub.

Transcripts of negotiations between Mateen and the police were also previously released.

Orlando Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

dharris@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5471