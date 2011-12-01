Harford 2012 master plan headed to county council

Despite the significant impact it will have on future development activities, interest in Harford County’s Master Plan process remains scant, as the draft 2012 plan prepares to go before the county council in early January.

Community members posted just 13 comments about the proposed plan to the county’s planning and zoning website before the feedback period ended Nov. 10. These were, however, in addition to other comments that were posted during an earlier period last spring.

The latest group includes a handful of written comments that were turned in during the planning and zoning department’s final public workshop Oct. 20. For more information on the master plan and to view comments, go to http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/PlanningZoning/.

Pete Gutwald, the planning department director, said he had received some additional comments that are not online yet, and the department plans to publish a matrix of all the comments showing which of them were addressed by the department or what happened with those that weren’t.

Gutwald said the matrix should be online in the next couple of weeks, before the plan goes to the Harford County Council for its review.

“We have done this in the past,” he said, noting the responses to the plan were largely positive. “Most of the comments we got were supportive. Some were questions, so we are clarifying some things.”

Not much was said about the roughly 700 acres being opened for low-intensity development near Havre de Grace. The plan would stretch the county’s development envelope in that area, as well as the Fallston area, for the first time in 14 years.

Nor were any concerns raised online about future development north of Aberdeen in the Wetlands Golf Course area. Last month, a prominent lawyer who represents many developer clients said during a public meeting in Aberdeen that landowners in the Wetlands area expect to appeal directly to Harford County Executive David Craig’s administration to be given more opportunities to build houses.

Many of the online comments praised the draft plan for keeping existing land use patterns largely the same, including not changing the development envelope in the Cedarday area east of Abingdon, historically referred to by planners and developers alike as “Stoney Forest.” The “envelope” concept was developed in the early 1980s to funnel development into areas where public water and sewer either existed or was planned.

The removal from the plan of several rural-residential areas in Fallston, Joppa, Jarrettsville and Forest Hill also got rave reviews, especially from the Fallston community. Rural residential development in Harford permits houses on lots of two acres without public water and sewer service, and many such lots have historically been subject to well and on-site sewage system problems after development occurs.

Some people who made comments said they were still troubled, however, by the possibility of growth being allowed in places on the outskirts of the development envelope – including parts of Fallston.

A writer, “teeterq” expressed disappointment that the junction of Routes 1 and 152 in Fallston has stayed on the radar for negative reasons.

“The corn fields adjacent to the new McDonalds that run all the way to Route 147 [Harford Road] have been ‘eyed up’ now for years and it seems like developers will finally have their way,” teeterq wrote on the county website. “Instead of creating more housing, zoned densely for the Fallston community (or any community for that matter), leave the area alone. The outdated Youth’s Benefit Elementary is already near capacity and the redistricting only allowed for developers to keep getting their way.”

The writer also suggested “cleaning up” the Route 1 Fallston corridor, instead of investing in new buildings.

James Franczkowski wrote that he liked the openness of the master plan process, but was likewise worried about Fallston.

“My only concerns in the 2012 Plan are the areas along Belair Rd. and Harford Rd. that are designated for growth,” he wrote online. “And my concern here is the capacity of the Fallston Sanitary Subdistrict to provided the necessary infrastructure without major upgrades and capital outlays.”

The Greater Fallston Association again supported expanding development to several pockets along Routes 1 and 147, with some conditions.

“The GFA agrees with the attempt to maintain the boundaries of the Fallston portion of the development envelope. However, we are also acutely aware of the septic capacity problems encountered by residents along Old Harford Road,” the group wrote online.

“The decision to extend water and sewer to this residential community should be decided by that community. However, extending the line of the development envelope to encompass that community will afford the residents of that community the opportunity to make that choice. In no way should the extension of water and sewer along Old Harford Road be a prelude to further expansion commercially outside those boundaries or encourage residential development to a capacity greater than the existing residential zoning along Old Harford Road,” the group wrote.

One writer, “Sdetherage,” was concerned about the outreach done by the planning department.

Planning and zoning officials reached out to Harford’s many community councils, but Sdetherage noted two major areas – Forest Hill and Churchville-Creswell – have no councils and did not seem to have a voice in the process.

At least one person, named “roak,” wanted to see development expanded, at least west of I-95.

“Harford County has I-95, one of the largest interstates running through the eastern part of the county and to ignore development on the western side at four of the five interchanges is a mistake,” roak wrote. “I am not saying expand the envelope to Bel Air from the interchanges[,] just create more opportunities closer to [I-95] so people do not have to cross half of the county to get to work, home and to have decent shopping.”