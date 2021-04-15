xml:space="preserve">
With season ticket deadline approaching, ‘flexible’ Ravens preparing to host fans in 2021 season
Amid a wave of COVID-19 cases, the Ravens didn’t allow more than 4,345 fans in attendance in any game last season.
Jonas Shaffer
By
3h
Baltimore launches database to search city spending
Baltimore officials rolled out a new online tool Thursday to help residents keep track of city spending.
Emily Opilo
By
1h
Maryland reports over 1,000 COVID cases; hospitalizations, testing positivity inch up
For the third day in a row, Maryland health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, while more than 1,200 people remained in hospitals across the state fighting the disease.
Alex Mann
By
2h
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski releases $4.2 billion spending plan with record school funding
After escaping the economic fallout that hit many others last year, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. unveiled his $4.2 billion operating budget Thursday, kicking in unprecedented funds for public schools and county retirees.
Taylor DeVille
By
2h
Baltimore County Police issue warning about a driver of a white van stopping children in Woodlawn
Baltimore County Police issued a warning Thursday about a white van whose driver reportedly attempted to lure children into the van in at least two incidents in the past week.
Jessica Anderson
By
12m
Harford Executive Barry Glassman becomes first Republican to announce run for Maryland comptroller in 2022
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced Thursday a run for state comptroller, seeking to become the first Republican to hold that office in Maryland in more than a century.
By
1h
Teenager killed by police in Maryland was honors student with political aspirations; neighbors describe hectic scene
Peyton Ham was killed Tuesday in a shooting by a Maryland State Police trooper, and neighbors are wondering why police shot so much that bullets wound up on their property.
Colin Campbell
By
Apr 14, 2021
State’s Attorney Mosby defends decision to not prosecute some classes of crimes, says city preparing 911 call diversion system
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby defended her decision not to prosecute certain lower-level crimes in front of the city's Public Safety and Governmental Operations committee Wednesday.
Phil Davis
By
Apr 14, 2021
Violetville is a snug, sequestered slice of southwest Baltimore whose residents make their own entertainment
Two community associations and a proactive core of homeowners are bent on maintaining their quality of life.
Mike Klingaman
By
5h
The best-paying cities for teachers
While the roughly 4 million teachers in America earn $600 less per week than other college graduates, there are cities that, thanks to a low cost of living, strong unions or other factors, are more appealing for educators. Here are the top 15 best-paying large metro areas for elementary, middle and secondary school teachers across both public and private institutions, based on analysis by moving marketplace HireAHelper.
By Holly Kane, Tribune Content Agency
Apr 12, 2021
Maryland lawmakers passed sweeping police reform. Now, how to implement it?
Across Maryland, police departments, attorneys and advocacy groups are unpacking the raft of police reform measures state lawmakers passed last weekend by overriding vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan. The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 ushers in sweeping changes to law enforcement from big, urban departments to small, rural forces.
By  and
5:00 AM
Baltimore officials identify possible source of ‘purge’ flyer after Freddie Gray’s death, dispute Hogan on requests for more police help
Four years after more than 60 businesses sued Baltimore over what they called its botched response to unrest following the death of Freddie Gray, the city has filed a response casting its effort “a success” that looks even better compared with what has taken place in other cities.
By
Apr 14, 2021
Two weeks into season, Orioles’ unproductive infield could be getting shake-up it needs | ANALYSIS
Once tough starts become tough months, it might be time for the Orioles to shake the deck a bit.
Jon Meoli
By
6:00 AM
GOP race to succeed Maryland Gov. Hogan opens up with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford opting out, Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz announcing she’s in
Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz kicked off her campaign with a brief video posted online, saying she’s been inspired by Marylanders’ perseverance and resiliency in the coronavirus pandemic and wants to help them “chart a better and brighter future.”
Pamela Wood
By
Apr 14, 2021
Rockefeller Foundation selects Baltimore as vaccine equity partner
The Rockefeller foundation has enlisted Baltimore and four other cities in its vaccine equity campaign, a $20 million initiative that devotes resources to getting people of color immunized.
Hallie Miller
By
4h
Tribune Publishing sticking with Alden offer for now over bid by Maryland businessman and Swiss billionaire
Tribune Publishing’s board of directors continues to recommend shareholders approve a buyout of the company by a New York hedge fund even as it considers a higher offer from a Maryland businessman and a Swiss billionaire.
Christopher Dinsmore
By
Apr 14, 2021
Uncovering a mysterious 18th century burial ground at Baltimore County’s Marshy Point park
A few years ago, Parkville resident Daniel Dean became fascinated with a site at Marshy Point Nature Center in Baltimore County.
Christina Tkacik
By
5:00 AM
