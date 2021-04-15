With season ticket deadline approaching, ‘flexible’ Ravens preparing to host fans in 2021 season
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski releases $4.2 billion spending plan with record school funding
Baltimore County Police issue warning about a driver of a white van stopping children in Woodlawn
Harford Executive Barry Glassman becomes first Republican to announce run for Maryland comptroller in 2022
Teenager killed by police in Maryland was honors student with political aspirations; neighbors describe hectic scene
State’s Attorney Mosby defends decision to not prosecute some classes of crimes, says city preparing 911 call diversion system
Violetville is a snug, sequestered slice of southwest Baltimore whose residents make their own entertainment
Baltimore officials identify possible source of ‘purge’ flyer after Freddie Gray’s death, dispute Hogan on requests for more police help
Two weeks into season, Orioles’ unproductive infield could be getting shake-up it needs | ANALYSIS
GOP race to succeed Maryland Gov. Hogan opens up with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford opting out, Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz announcing she’s in
Tribune Publishing sticking with Alden offer for now over bid by Maryland businessman and Swiss billionaire
Uncovering a mysterious 18th century burial ground at Baltimore County’s Marshy Point park
MARYLAND
Harford Executive Barry Glassman becomes first Republican to announce run for Maryland comptroller in 2022Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced Thursday a run for state comptroller, seeking to become the first Republican to hold that office in Maryland in more than a century.
Here are the Baltimore bars and restaurants that have been penalized by the city for coronavirus-related violationsBaltimore City has served thousands of dollars in fines, revoked a liquor license and temporarily shuttered several establishments as a result of COVID-19 violations.
-
